You are here

  • Home
  • Huge send-off for English and Irish hero Jack Charlton

Huge send-off for English and Irish hero Jack Charlton

English and Irish flags pictured during the funeral procession of Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, Ashington, Northumberland, Britain, July 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vy6vb

Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

Huge send-off for English and Irish hero Jack Charlton

  • Crowds thronged the former mining town of Ashington, in northeast England, where Charlton grew up and maintained strong ties
  • Well-wishers also gathered in Ballina, in the west of Ireland, to bid farewell to the man who transformed the national side’s fortunes
Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

ASHINGTON, United Kingdom: Thousands lined the streets on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup with England in 1966 before becoming a national hero as a manager across the Irish Sea.
Crowds thronged the former mining town of Ashington, in northeast England, where Charlton grew up and maintained strong ties until his death earlier this month at the age of 85.
Well-wishers also gathered in Ballina, in the west of Ireland, to bid farewell to the man who transformed the national side’s fortunes, taking them to their first two World Cup finals.
People in the town painted a mural of Charlton, who used to fish nearby, holding a pint of Guinness and there is a proposal to name a footbridge after him.
The funeral cortege of a hearse — which was preceded by a pall-bearer and a Northumberland piper — and three cars holding mourners drove through the streets of Ashington before leaving for a private service at a crematorium.
A floral tribute from Jack’s younger brother Bobby, 82, who was in the 1966 World Cup-winning team alongside Jack, was placed next to the coffin.
The family said Bobby was not well enough to attend the service.
The cortege was greeted with a round of applause by a partly masked crowd, with some mourners wiping away tears.
“The word legend can be overused but certainly not in this case,” said an Ashington Football Club spokesman.
“Always happy to help in the town, visit schools and community events when asked. A giant who will be sorely missed.”
His coffin was draped with three scarves — those of England, Ireland and Leeds United — the only club he played for.
Peter Mather, a 68-year-old semi-retired bricklayer, stood on the funeral route with a sign saying “Howay Wor Jack.”
“I never normally wear a cap but I’ve got one on today out of respect to Jack,” he said, referring to Charlton’s habit of wearing a flat cap.
“I lived over the road from here and I vividly remember watching the World Cup final.
“At the final whistle, he went to his knees, a big hard man like that showing such emotion. I’ll never forget it.”
Irishman Patrick Wilson made the 25-minute journey with his family from a nearby town to Ashington.
“We look at him as a humble person, a man for the people,” said the 68-year-old civil engineer.
“Jack set football off in Ireland. We used to call it soccer. He was a simple sort of person with no airs or graces. Everyone was the same in Jack’s eyes.”

Topics: Jack Charlton England Ireland

Related

Sport
Leeds great Norman Hunter dies aged 76
Sport
Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola

Chelsea ‘a long way’ behind Liverpool, warns Lampard

Updated 22 July 2020
AFP

Chelsea ‘a long way’ behind Liverpool, warns Lampard

  • ‘The points don’t lie over the past few seasons. We are realistic but we have targets and we want to close that gap’
Updated 22 July 2020
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard warned his side will have to make huge strides to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title next year, despite already making big moves in the transfer market.

Lampard’s men travel to the champions on Wednesday hoping to get the win they need to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Liverpool’s form has tailed off since clinching a first title in 30 years last month, but Jurgen Klopp’s men remain 30 points ahead of Chelsea.

“A long way,” said Lampard when asked how far off his side from the consistent standards of Liverpool and Manchester City.

“We have to be realistic about that as a club, as do many of the other clubs, because themselves and Manchester City, particularly Liverpool this year, have shown an incredible consistency that only comes through hard work and time with fantastic players and fantastic coaching.

“We are at a different point in the curve. You are talking about probably the two best club teams in world football, up there with a couple of others in European football.

“The points don’t lie over the past few seasons. We are realistic but we have targets and we want to close that gap.”

Chelsea have already beaten Liverpool to the signing of German international forward Timo Werner and recruited Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The Blues are also reportedly leading the chase for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, who is valued at €90 million ($103 million, £82 million) by the Bundesliga club.

Any further business this summer will largely depend on Chelsea securing a return to the Champions League.

Lampard’s men hold a one-point lead over Leicester and Manchester United, who face each other on the final day of the season.

And the former England international admitted a top-four finish was his primary target for his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

“We have to say it was the number one goal at the start of the season because it is the competition that is in front of you,” added Lampard.

“It’s a gauge of where you are as a club. We’ve done it a lot over the past 10-15 years at Chelsea. This year was probably the most testing time to be in there, so if we are I’ll be happy.”

Topics: Chelsea Liverpool Frank Lampard

Related

Sport
Chelsea, Leicester losses open up Champions League chase
Sport
Chelsea’s Willian cautious about resuming of season even without fans

Latest updates

No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority
‘Martyr of duty’: Young doctor’s coronavirus death shocks Lebanon
Iranian president calls Iraqi premier’s visit ‘turning point’
Philippine prisoner deaths spark call for probe
What We Are Reading Today: Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order by Sarah Birch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.