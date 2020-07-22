You are here

No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority

Updated 22 July 2020

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority has said there is still no specific date for the return of international flights in Saudi Arabia.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) tweeted the announcement on Wednesday morning.
GACA “stressed that there is no specific date yet for the resumption of international flights; the decision will be taken based on the evaluation of the Saudi competent authorities. GACA urges everyone to take information updates solely from official sources,” said the Tweet in Arabic.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in mid-March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Since then, the country has emerged from a strict lockdown and travel restrictions between cities have been eased. In June, domestic air travel saw 750,000 passengers transit through Saudi airports.
On Tuesday, 34 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Kingdom bringing the death toll to 2,557.
 

Saudi leadership congratulates new Dominican Republic president

Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi leadership congratulates new Dominican Republic president

  • Opposition candidate Abdinader’s victory ended the 16-year rule of the center-left Dominican Liberation Party
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has lauded Luis Abdinader for his victory in the presidential elections in the Dominican Republic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The same congratulatory message was sent by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Opposition candidate Abdinader’s victory ended the 16-year rule of the center-left Dominican Liberation Party.

Topics: Dominican Republic King Salman Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

