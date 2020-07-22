No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority

Saudi leadership congratulates new Dominican Republic president

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has lauded Luis Abdinader for his victory in the presidential elections in the Dominican Republic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The same congratulatory message was sent by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Opposition candidate Abdinader’s victory ended the 16-year rule of the center-left Dominican Liberation Party.