No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority has said there is still no specific date for the return of international flights in Saudi Arabia.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) tweeted the announcement on Wednesday morning.
GACA “stressed that there is no specific date yet for the resumption of international flights; the decision will be taken based on the evaluation of the Saudi competent authorities. GACA urges everyone to take information updates solely from official sources,” said the Tweet in Arabic.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in mid-March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Since then, the country has emerged from a strict lockdown and travel restrictions between cities have been eased. In June, domestic air travel saw 750,000 passengers transit through Saudi airports.
On Tuesday, 34 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Kingdom bringing the death toll to 2,557.
