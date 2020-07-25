You are here

  • Home
  • India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases

India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases

1 / 3
Customers wearing handmade facemasks studded with diamonds take selfie pictures at D Khushalbhai Jewellers showroom in Surat, some 270 km from Ahmedabad on July 25, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 3
A dog sleeps in one of the roadside stalls shut due to a lack of business as exile Tibetan Buddhist monks walk by in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP)
3 / 3
Police personnel detain a man as he violated a lockdown imposed until July 29 as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Siliguri on July 25, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/884fe

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases

  • The additional infections reported Saturday raised India’s total to more than 1.3 million
  • India has tallied 31,358 deaths, including 757 in the last 24 hours
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India began its first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate as the world’s second-most populous country recorded nearly 49,000 new cases.
The additional infections reported Saturday raised India’s total to more than 1.3 million, with surges seen in a quarter of the country’s 36 states and union territories.
India has tallied 31,358 deaths, including 757 in the last 24 hours. It has reported a much lower death rate than the world’s two other worst-hit countries, the United States and Brazil. Johns Hopkins University showed that the US has more than 4.1 million cases, while Brazil has a caseload of nearly 2.3 million.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a premier teaching hospital in New Delhi, said it administered the first dose of a trial coronavirus vaccine on Friday.
The candidate vaccine, Covaxin, is among nearly two dozen that are in human trials around the world. AIIMS is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research for conducting the two-phase randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.
Countries are making giant bets on various vaccine candidates, entering into purchasing agreements with pharmaceutical companies for delivery if and when regulators deem the doses safe and effective.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
India coronavirus deaths pass 30,000
Special
World
Kuwait migrant quota threatens Indian workers

Armenians and Azerbaijanis clash in Moscow

Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AP

Armenians and Azerbaijanis clash in Moscow

  • The clashes between members of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the Russian capital follow an outbreak of hostilities on the border between the two South Caucasus neighbors earlier this month
  • In a series of clashes across Moscow that followed, Armenians and Azerbaijanis engaged in fights and attacked each other’s shops and restaurants
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Azerbaijanis and Armenians have engaged in a series of fights and violent rampages in Moscow, venting their anger over recent cross-border clashes between the two ex-Soviet nations.
Moscow police said Saturday they have detained over 30 people on charges of involvement in fights and disturbances. In St. Petersburg, police detained dozens Saturday in a bid to prevent another big fight between Azerbaijanis and Armenians.
The clashes between members of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the Russian capital follow an outbreak of hostilities on the border between the two South Caucasus neighbors earlier this month. Several days of cross-border shelling left about 20 people dead.
Russian news reports said the spate of violent incidents began when groups of Azerbaijanis beat up Armenians in Moscow early Friday and later assailed Armenian-owned stores.
In a series of clashes across Moscow that followed, Armenians and Azerbaijanis engaged in fights and attacked each other’s shops and restaurants.
Calls for restraint from Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats and other officials didn’t seem to have any effect and the brawls have continued.
Armenians’ Union in Russia said that officials from Russia’s Federal Security Service, the top KGB successor agency, held a meeting Friday with representatives of the Armenian community to discuss the violent clashes and promised that the instigators of violence would be punished.
The two Caucasus neighbors have been locked for decades in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled, and clashes have been frequent.
Russia has maintained close ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan and has been part of the so-called Minsk group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe alongside the US and France, which has tried to mediate a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Moscow Russia

Related

World
Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
World
New clashes dash hopes of end to fighting on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Latest updates

India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Armenians and Azerbaijanis clash in Moscow
Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies
Migrant surge turns Italian island of Lampedusa into ‘powder keg’
COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.