Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

A hurler positions his prayer mat on the Croke Park turf ahead of Eid Al-Adha prayers, Dublin, Ireland, 31 July, 2020. (Screengrab YouTube)
  • Around 200 Muslims laid out prayer mats on the pitch usually used for the national sports of Gaelic football and hurling
  • Leaders of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish faiths attended and spoke at the event, which was broadcast live on television for the first time
DUBLIN: Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid Al-Adha on Friday in Dublin’s Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists who always had a deep connection with the once dominant Catholic Church.
Around 200 Muslims laid out prayer mats on the pitch usually used for the national sports of Gaelic football and hurling and where in 1920 British troops opened fire on a crowd, killing 14 people during Ireland’s War of Independence.
Irish President Michael D. Higgins described it as an important moment in Ireland’s narrative. Leaders of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish faiths attended and spoke at the event, which was broadcast live on television for the first time.
With Muslims unable to hold large gatherings in mosques due to Covid-19 social distancing rules, Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri, chair of Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council, approached the management of Croke Park, who he said did not hesitate to offer the venue.
He got the idea after an Ikea store in Germany allowed Muslims to use one of its car parks for Ramadan prayers.
“Today this Eid prayer is sending a very strong message out to the whole world, that Ireland is indeed a country of céad míle fáilte,” he told the gathering, using the Irish language greeting translated as ‘100,000 welcomes’.
“No matter how different you are, once you come and you live here and become part of the society, this island of Ireland has this great, unique ability to adopt you.”
A series of sexual abuse scandals shattered the credibility of the Catholic Church which dominated Irish society for decades after its independence from Britain. Ireland has since experienced sweeping social change, including the introduction of abortion and gay marriage in recent years.
The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, told celebrants that there was something special about recognizing publicly the Muslim community’s place “as an integral part of the family of the Irish” in Croke Park.

US slaps sanctions on Chinese paramilitary body in Xinjiang

  • The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps will have any US-based assets frozen
  • China has been accused of trying to forcibly homogenize Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a major paramilitary group with vast interests in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, accusing it of abuses against Uighur and other mostly Muslim groups.
The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which runs its own settlements, universities and media in the region geared at China’s Han majority, will have any US-based assets frozen, the Treasury Department said.
“The United States is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to hold human rights abusers accountable in Xinjiang and across the world,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Founded in the 1950s under orders of communist China’s founder Mao Zedong, the Corps, known locally as the Bingtuan, settled demobilized soldiers on work farms in Xinjiang.
It gradually came to run a vast amount of farm land as well as businesses in areas such as real estate, insurance, plastics and cement.
Human rights groups say that China has in recent years stepped up the migration of ethnic Han to the region and has tried to forcibly homogenize Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims, including prohibiting them from many Islamic practices.
Activists say that some one million Uighurs and other Turkic people have been incarcerated in brainwashing camps, a mass detention that US officials have said has parallels to the Holocaust.
China describes the camps as vocational training centers and says it is seeking to provide education to reduce the allure of Islamic radicalism.
The United States earlier in July froze the visas and any US assets of three officials over rights in Xinjiang including Chen Quanguo, the Communist party chief in the region.
The Treasury Department said it was taking action against the Bingtuan in part for links to Chen, an architect of Beijing’s iron-fisted policies toward minorities who previously served in Tibet.

