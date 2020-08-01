You are here

  • Home
  • Five reasons to add acai berries to your diet

Five reasons to add acai berries to your diet

The acai bowl is more than just an Instagram craze. Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7ejg

Updated 01 August 2020
Devinder Bains

Five reasons to add acai berries to your diet

Updated 01 August 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Learn all about the superfoods that will help you live a longer and healthier life. Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, fills you in…

The acai bowl is more than just an Instagram craze — the acai berry is so high in nutrients that it even beats super fruits such as blueberries and cranberries.

Acai berries don’t last long, however, so unless you live near the Amazon, you will need to buy acai pulp frozen, in powder form or as oil for the skin. And be careful when adding extras to your acai bowl — avoid sugar-rich granola and brownies to reap the numerous health benefits listed below.

Anti-aging benefits

There is a strong connection between acai and anti-aging due to the abundance of cell-repairing antioxidants and the high levels of vitamins A, B, C and E, as well as various minerals that contribute to keeping the skin moisturised and wrinkles at bay. As well as adding acai to your diet, look into skincare products made with acai oil for a double boost.




There is a strong connection between acai and anti-aging. Shutterstock

Lowers bad cholesterol

Acai berries contain plant sterols, which are found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains and prevent the body from absorbing dietary cholesterol. A small study on overweight participants who were fed acai pulp every day for 30 days found lower total cholesterol, lower bad cholesterol and more controlled blood sugar levels. Another study showed an increase in good cholesterol in women. Antioxidants in acai are also beneficial for diabetes sufferers and those with high blood pressure.

Improved brain function

A 2013 study found that as well as being rich in antioxidants that protect the brain from cell damage, acai berry extract can protect against the build-up of proteins called beta-amyloids, which clog the brain’s pathways and are involved in the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Acai has also been positively linked to the treatment of bipolar disorder.




The acai berry is rich in antioxidants that protect the brain from cell damage. Shutterstock

Helps prevent and fight cancer

In a study of 300 foods, acai berries came top for their high levels of antioxidants, with half a cup containing around 75,000 antioxidant units. Among these are pigments called anthocyanin that not only give acai berries their purple color, but may also help fight cancer cells. In a 2006 study, researchers found that concentrated acai juice triggered a self-destruct response in 86 percent of leukemia cells tested.

Improves digestion

As well as being rich in fiber, which promotes a healthy gut, researchers found that polyphenols in acai can survive most of the digestive process and make it as far as the colon. This means they can promote good gut bacteria, which improves overall digestive health. The acai berry is also said to help in cleansing the digestive system.

Topics: Health nutrition diet

Beyonce rocks Saudi label in stunning new visual ‘Black is King’

Updated 01 August 2020
Arab News

Beyonce rocks Saudi label in stunning new visual ‘Black is King’

Updated 01 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Beyonce’s latest and highly-anticipated visual release, “Black is King,” debuted on Disney+ this weekend, and it is filled with stunning fashion moments. 

Based on songs from 2019’s “The Lion King” movie, which Beyoncé lent her voice to as Nala, the hour and 25 minute long clip is a series of interconnected music videos with guest appearances by her husband, Jay-Z, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Pharrell, Lupita Nyong’o and more Black artists, that is rife with editorial-worthy costumes.

Among the statement-making ensembles, which can be credited to the superstar’s longtime stylist, Zerina Akers, was a handmade, black feathered number from Saudi couturier Mohamed Ashi of Beirut-based label Ashi Studio, which the singer wore in the clip for “My Power.” 

The look, which consisted of a black bustier embellished with exotic black feathers, took 70-hours to make. 

“Mr. Ashi was honored to create this elaborate hand-made embroidered piece which took 70 hours of work that was featured in the ‘Black is King’ film released by Disney and directed by Beyonce yesterday in the states,” wrote the brand on its Instagram account. 

“The look incorporated exotic bird feathers, placed one by one on the bodice for this film that has a powerful impact in the world,” the brand added.

Of course, it’s not the first time that the muti-Grammy Award-winning artist turned heads in a creation from the Saudi designer. In 2018, the mother of three stepped onto the stage of the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela at 100 event in Johannesburg, South Africa wearing a sculpted fuchsia couture gown by Ashi Studio. The frothy, layered creation was memorably also sported by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival just a few months earlier. 

Meanwhile, other note-worthy ensembles from “Black is King” include a custom Grecian-style gown from New York-based label Mia Vesper in the music video for “Water.”

Beyonce also wore a yellow, off-the-shoulder draped top and matching yellow slit skirt from Balmain for the “Spirit” clip as well as a custom cow-print Burberry corset designed by Riccardo Tisci in “Already.”

Other buzz-worthy brands featured in the visual include Molly Goddard, Mugler, Valentino Haute Couture and Alessandra Rich, among many others.

Topics: Beyonce Ashi Studio arab designers

Latest updates

Palestinian leaders applaud Boris Johnson for standing against annexation
WHO expects ‘lengthy’ coronavirus pandemic
Facebook puts global block on Brazil’s Bolsonaro supporters
Armed group attacks village in Sudan’s Darfur: tribal chief
Iraqi policemen killed protesters with hunting rifles: Minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.