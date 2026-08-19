Ebola cases in Congo exceed 5,000, government data shows

NAIROBI: The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 5,000, government data showed late on Tuesday, as health officials warn that response efforts are failing to contain the deadly disease.

Congo’s 17th Ebola epidemic ‌turned into ‌the biggest in the country’s ‌history ⁠in terms of ⁠number of cases in late July and over the weekend the death toll hit 2,378, the public health institute said, surpassing the previous worst outbreak ⁠in 2018-2020.

The institute has so ‌far logged ‌5,021 cases, according to its latest ‌situation report, making it the ‌second-worst outbreak globally, behind only the 2014 to 2016 epidemic in West Africa in both infections and deaths.

The ‌ongoing outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, ⁠which ⁠has no approved vaccines or treatments.

It has gained momentum since it was declared on May 15, as weak health infrastructure, community resistance, instability and protests by response workers hinder efforts to identify and respond to cases.