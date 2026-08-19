Amina Muaddi fronts new Lancome campaign

DUBAI: Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi has fronted a new campaign for French beauty house Lancome, appearing in a film for the label’s La vie est belle Very Cherry eau de parfum wearing heels and carrying a clutch from her own brand.

Lancome released the film on its Instagram page this week, captioning it: “Her signature step. Her signature scent.”

In the video, Muaddi is dressed in oxblood knitwear and tailoring, walking through a room with a burgundy leather sofa. She is shown reclining on the sofa holding a cherry by the stem, spraying the fragrance on her neck and turning the ruby-red bottle in her hand.

The camera lingers on her burgundy patent heel, worn with a diamond anklet, and closes on her hand resting on a matching gold-framed Amina Muaddi clutch.

“For me, fragrance should do what great shoes do. It should make you feel more confident, polished, and more like yourself,” she says in the clip. “My friends always joke that they know I’ve arrived before they even see me.”

Describing the scent, she says: “You get this bright cherry at first, and then you get the warm oud. It’s bold, it’s sophisticated, and the oud gives it a little mystery.”

Lancome lists the fragrance as a black cherry accord over violet leaf absolute, with a base built on a refined oud accord with cocoa butter absolute and Madagascar vanilla. It was created by perfumers Antoine Maisondieu and Christophe Raynaud.

“The shoe makes them look, but it’s the fragrance that makes them remember. It’s the cherry on top,” she says in the clip.

Muaddi launched her eponymous footwear label in August 2018, about a year after leaving her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear brand Oscar Tiye.

The Paris-based, Italian-crafted line built its name on sculpted, flared heels worn by Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, and has since expanded into handbags. In 2025 it opened its first standalone store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and a second Dubai location at Level Shoes.

Her spring 2026 collection drew on 1990s New York dressing and the pared-back style of Carolyn Bessette. And introduced the Jamie Mule, the Mona Boot and the Anok Sling 55 in glossy navy crocodile, deep brown and patent black alongside powder blue, blush pink, polka dot satin and lingerie lace.