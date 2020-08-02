MTV’s VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

You are here

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a list of nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards. File/AFP
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grande and Gaga got nine nominations each, mostly from their dancey collaboration “Rain on Me” whose nods included best video, song and collaboration of the year.

Gaga, John Legend, Post Malone and DJ D-Nice all won nominations in the special best quarantine performance category for their appearances earlier this year on a series of virtual concerts, fundraisers and social media events.

Grande’s first duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U,” was nominated in the new best music video from home field, along with Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” Legend’s “Bigger Love” and “Level of Concern” from Twenty One Pilots.

Billie Eilish, who swept the Grammy awards in January, won six VMA nominations in a lineup dominated by women, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.

However, both Grande and Eilish were overlooked in the coveted artist of the year race, which is comprised of Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Bieber and DaBaby.

Winners are chosen by fans who vote online.

The VMA show, known for its surprises and irreverent vibe, is due to take place live in physical form at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center arena on Aug. 30.

MTV said last month that some VMA performances would take place at unspecified New York landmarks and that social distancing and limits on capacity would be enforced at the 19,000-seat indoor venue.

Topics: MTV VMAs MTV Video Music Awards

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus

Updated 02 August 2020
Associated Press

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus.

His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, said in a tweet that his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were hospitalized on July 11.

Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

The elder Bachchan, 77, has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family. Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament. She was not hit by the coronavirus.

