Indonesia reports 1,519 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths

Temperature readings are taken for people attending Eid al-Adha prayers in Jakarta during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indonesia, July 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 02 August 2020
Reuters

  • Data showed 43 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
The data also showed 43 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236.

India’s interior minister hospitalized with coronavirus

Updated 5 min 47 sec ago
AFP

  • Shah heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic
NEW DELHI: India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to hospital after catching the coronavirus, he said on Sunday, becoming the most senior politician in the country to test positive for the disease.
Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic.
India’s coronavirus outbreak is the third worst in the world behind the United states and Brazil, with nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases and 36,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
“I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested,” Shah said in a tweet.
Shah, 55, said he had got himself tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of COVID-19. “My health is fine but I am being hospitalized on the advice of doctors,” he added.
An interior ministry spokesman said he was unable to immediately comment on when Shah had last met with Modi.
Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan, who was hospitalized on July 11 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, was discharged after his latest coronavirus test came back negative, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday.

