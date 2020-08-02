JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
The data also showed 43 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236.
Indonesia reports 1,519 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths
https://arab.news/64psg
Indonesia reports 1,519 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths
- Data showed 43 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.