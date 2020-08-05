You are here

Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and more celebrities pray for Lebanon

Naomi Campbell posted throwbacks from a past trip to Beirut. Instagram/@naomi
Updated 05 August 2020
DUBAI: On Tuesday, a massive explosion ripped through the port area of Beirut, killing at least 73 people and injuring thousands. The giant blast, which was felt 264 km away in Cyprus, sent shockwaves throughout the city, shattering windows and blowing off balconies on apartment buildings. The mushroom-like explosion caused widespread damage, destroying much of the capital. The ateliers of renowned Lebanese designers have been decimated, including Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Ralph Masri’s flagship stores. 




Instagram/@maisonrabihkayrouz

The horrifying explosion occurred during the country’s worst economic crisis in its recent history, and the Lebanese people need all of the help that they can possibly get at this time, which is why several Lebanese and non-Lebanese figures have taken to their social media accounts to raise awareness about the devastating event.




Instagram/@kyliejenner

Using her massive platform for a good cause is US beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who shared a video of the blast and a link to donate on her Instagram Stories. “Wow wow. Prayers for Lebanon,” she wrote alongside a series of praying hands emojis. 

British supermodel Naomi Campbell posted a string of throwbacks of herself in Downtown Beirut, including one where she is holding up the Lebanese flag. “My thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their families. My memories of downtown of how I will remember it,” she captioned the images. The model also posted a donation link on her Instagram bio. 

Also urging their fans to help Lebanon as much as they can was Albanian-British hitmaker Dua Lipa. The “Physical” singer took to her Instagram Stories to post several infographics about ways to help the country. 




Instagram/@dualipa

“This is absolutely devastating! What is happening in Beirut? Friends, please let me know your loved ones are safe!” she captioned a video of the explosion. 

In another post, she urged her 49.8 million followers to donate blood if they are able to. “Please if you are able and healthy to donate blood please do! Beirut needs your help. There are people in critical conditions!” 




Instagram/@imaanhammam

Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty, Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen, Moroccan-Egyptian catwalk star Imaan Hammam and model Bella Hadid also used their platforms to raise awareness. 



My Lebanon. I don’t how much more my heart can handle. Today, 6:05pm, I lived the most terrifying minutes of my entire life. Hiding behind a wall as the entire building started shaking and the house glass exploded all around; then running from a room to another to find my son. Calling a number after another to locate my family. God saved us, I am grateful to be alive. Tonight, I can’t stop crying as I feel helpless for my country, for the people. I pray for everyone touched by this terrible situation. Now, we can only dream that one day we will wakeup to a better nation. Rebuild this land. And heal the wounds. Even if at this stage, I don’t really know what can heal us. We need to act fast to save and help everyone in need at this second. Please check my stories to see how you can help and whoever has urgent information to share, please be in touch. To everyone abroad, please donate for Lebanon, link in my bio. Allah yerham every single soul we lost today and I send prayers and courage to all the medical teams; only you can save us. May God give you the strength To everyone who can donate blood, please do, there are numbers for blood banks in each city. And whoever is close to a hospital, head there now, we NEED you. Also, check @locatevictimsbeirut to localize victims and @open_houses_lebanon to find a home tonight/or to share any space you can also lend as a home to the ones who lost their roofs today. God save Lebanon يا رب #prayforlebanon #lebanon #godsavelebanon #beirut

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim undergoes 6-hour surgery after Beirut explosion 

Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim undergoes 6-hour surgery after Beirut explosion 

Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim revealed on Instagram that she underwent a six-hour surgery after a massive explosion ripped through Beirut on Tuesday, killing over 100 people and injuring thousands. 

“Half my face and my body were covered in blood,” said Njeim, who lives close to the port area where the explosion happened, captioning a video – shot by someone else – of her damaged apartment.

“I thank God first, who saved my life. The explosion was close, and the scenes you see do not do it justice. If you visit the house and see the blood everywhere, you would be surprised as to how we are still alive,” the star, who has two children, wrote captioning the clip that shows shattered glass, cracked walls and broken furniture strewn all over her living room.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

بشكر ربي أولاً رجع خلقني وأعطاني عمر جديد الانفجار كان قريب والمنظر مش متل الحكي فعلاً يلي بيفوت عل بيت وبيشوف الدم وين ما كان وكل شي مكسر ما بيقول انه بعدنا عايشين الحمدالله الف مرة عطاني القوة انزل ٢٢ طابق حافية مغطسة بالدم تقدر خلص حالي الناس كلها مدممة جرحى قتلى سيارات مكسرة ناس عم تصرخ وتبكي وقفت سيارة قلتله دخيلك ساعدني كان ابن حلال وصلني على اول مشفى رفضوا يستقبلوني لانه كانت مكدسة بالجرحى رجع اخدني على مشفى المشرق اسعفوني وخضعت لعملية ٦ ساعات لانه نص وجهي وجسمي مدمم بس يلي شفته عل ارض صعب كتير ينوصف فعلاً وكأنه قنبلة نووية شكراً يا رب انك حميتني وحمدالله ولادي بخير وسلامة ما كانوا بالبيت بشكر الله كل لحظة ويا رب ترحم الموتى وتشفي الجرحى

According to her post, the star went down 22 floors, barefoot and covered in blood and sought help from a man who was in his car. 

“He dropped me to the nearest hospital, but they refused to admit me because they were packed with wounded people,” she said. “He dropped me to another hospital where they immediately took me in and I underwent a six-hour operation.” 

The 36-year-old actress said her children were not home and are “fine and safe.”

Multiple Lebanese celebrities have also taken to social media to share videos of their destroyed homes. 

Singer Haifa Wehbe shared, on her Instagram Stories, clips of the destruction that ravaged her home. “We are all okay thank God. My house is next to the explosion,” she wrote to her followers before asking them to keep her house helper, who got injured in her head and eyes, in their prayers.

Clips circulated on social media of Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach, who is also the wife of singer Ramy Ayach, in the hospital being treated for her injuries. 

Singer Elissa, who recently released a new album, took to Twitter to share pictures of the aftermath of the explosion. “It affected the metals and the properties this time, but who will bring back the dead? Who will bring back Beirut?” the star wrote.

Singer Ragheb Alama’s house also got destroyed, but luckily, he and his family were on a trip outside the city.

The ateliers of renowned Lebanese designers have also been ruined, including Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Ralph Masri’s flagship stores.

Taking to his Stories, Kayrouz shared videos of the damage caused by the explosion to his atelier. “Our courageous team trying to save… what could be saved!” the designer captioned one clip of one of the atelier workers pulling out clothing from the debris.

