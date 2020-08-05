Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and more celebrities pray for Lebanon

DUBAI: On Tuesday, a massive explosion ripped through the port area of Beirut, killing at least 73 people and injuring thousands. The giant blast, which was felt 264 km away in Cyprus, sent shockwaves throughout the city, shattering windows and blowing off balconies on apartment buildings. The mushroom-like explosion caused widespread damage, destroying much of the capital. The ateliers of renowned Lebanese designers have been decimated, including Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Ralph Masri’s flagship stores.







Instagram/@maisonrabihkayrouz



The horrifying explosion occurred during the country’s worst economic crisis in its recent history, and the Lebanese people need all of the help that they can possibly get at this time, which is why several Lebanese and non-Lebanese figures have taken to their social media accounts to raise awareness about the devastating event.







Instagram/@kyliejenner



Using her massive platform for a good cause is US beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who shared a video of the blast and a link to donate on her Instagram Stories. “Wow wow. Prayers for Lebanon,” she wrote alongside a series of praying hands emojis.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell posted a string of throwbacks of herself in Downtown Beirut, including one where she is holding up the Lebanese flag. “My thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their families. My memories of downtown of how I will remember it,” she captioned the images. The model also posted a donation link on her Instagram bio.

Also urging their fans to help Lebanon as much as they can was Albanian-British hitmaker Dua Lipa. The “Physical” singer took to her Instagram Stories to post several infographics about ways to help the country.







Instagram/@dualipa



“This is absolutely devastating! What is happening in Beirut? Friends, please let me know your loved ones are safe!” she captioned a video of the explosion.

In another post, she urged her 49.8 million followers to donate blood if they are able to. “Please if you are able and healthy to donate blood please do! Beirut needs your help. There are people in critical conditions!”







Instagram/@imaanhammam



Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty, Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen, Moroccan-Egyptian catwalk star Imaan Hammam and model Bella Hadid also used their platforms to raise awareness.