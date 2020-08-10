You are here

Australia’s internal borders to stay shut as COVID-19 daily deaths reach record

Melbourne, home to nearly 5 million people, has been in lockdown since early July, with people largely confined to their homes and business shuttered. (AAP Image via Reuters)
  • But some evidence that drastic lockdown measures in the city of Melbourne were having an effect
  • Australia’s federal political system has led to its eight states and territories taking different measures in response to the crisis
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said internal border closures were unlikely to lift before Christmas, as the country on Monday reported a record single day rise in COVID-19 deaths.
There was, however, some evidence that drastic lockdown measures in the city of Melbourne were having an effect, with daily new infections in the state of Victoria slowing to a near two-week low.
“I am more hopeful of that today than I was in the course of the past week,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra, as he called on state leaders to cooperate to allow stranded residents to return home.
Australia’s federal political system has led to its eight states and territories taking different measures in response to the crisis, resulting in several internal border closures.
Victoria state, which is home to Melbourne, the country’s second biggest city and the epicenter of its second coronavirus wave, reported 19 people had died from the virus over the past 24 hours. With some other states still to report daily new case and death numbers, that already marks the country’s biggest single day rise in fatalities.
However, Victoria officials also reported 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single day rise in new infections since July 29.
Melbourne, home to nearly 5 million people, has been in lockdown since early July, with people largely confined to their homes and business shuttered.
State Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday he understood frustrations but declined to put an end date on the lockdown.
“If I could paint you a picture that had any kind of reliability for next week, let alone five weeks away, then, of course, I would,” Andrews said during a televised media conference.
With around 21,000 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths, Australia has still recorded fewer infections and fatalities than many other developed nations.
It was considered a global leader early in the pandemic, when it was swift to close its international border, impose social distancing restrictions and implement mass virus testing.
But as the country began to reopen, community transmissions rose significantly in Victoria, where triple digit daily new cases have now been recorded for weeks.
Authorities worry the spike in cases in Victoria has already spread to other states despite borders border closures.
Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, reported 14 new cases, and no deaths, on Monday. Twelve cases were linked to known clusters while another was a person in hotel quarantine after returning from overseas, leaving one case with no known links.

Topics: Coronavirus Australia

Malaysia’s ex-finance minister charged again in graft case

Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
AP

Malaysia’s ex-finance minister charged again in graft case

  • The anti-graft agency has said Lim will face a third charge Tuesday over a different case
  • Some political observers said Lim’s prosecution could indicate a possibility of early elections
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
AP
PENANG, Malaysia: Malaysia’s former finance minister pleaded not guilty Monday to a second corruption charge related to a $1.5 billion undersea tunnel project and slammed the case as a trumped-up charge by the new government.
Lim Guan Eng, 59, was first charged Friday with soliciting 10 percent of potential profits in 2011 as a bribe for the project planned in northern Penang state. On Monday, he was accused of abusing his power as Penang chief minister to obtain 3.3 million ringgit ($786,182) as inducement to help a local company secure the construction contract.
The project was approved during Lim’s tenure as Penang chief minister from 2008-2018, before he became Malaysia’s finance minister.
Lim, who was part of a reformist government ousted in March, said anti-graft officials had never questioned him on the 3.3 million ringgit he allegedly received nor was there any evidence he had the money. He also noted charge gave a vague timeline, from 2011 to August 2017.
“This is clearly a baseless allegation and politically motivated. I will fight in court to prove my innocence,” Lim told a news conference after the hearing. Each charge against him carries a potential punishment of up to 20 years in jail and a fine if convicted.
The 7.2 kilometer (4.5 miles) tunnel project from Penang island to peninsular Malaysia includes several highways and is to be funded through a land swap of reclaimed prime land. Construction hasn’t started as the state government is still reviewing the feasibility study.
The anti-graft agency has said Lim will face a third charge Tuesday over a different case. Lim said in a Facebook post on Monday that his lawyer wife, Betty Chew, will also face money-laundering charges on Tuesday. He said his son has also been the target of slander on social media.
“To our political enemies out there, go for me as much as you want but leave my family alone,” Lim wrote.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took power in March, after he pulled his party out of the ruling coalition and then-premier Mahathir Mohamad resigned in protest. Muhyiddin’s new Malay-centric government is supported by graft-tainted parties defeated in the 2018 general election.
Some political observers said Lim’s prosecution could indicate a possibility of early elections. Muhyiddin faces pressure from ally parties to call for polls as his unelected government has only a two-seat majority in Parliament. Elections are not due until 2023.

