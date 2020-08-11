COVID-19 spread harder to control without common effort says French PM as daily cases double

You are here

French Prime Minister Jean Castex (R), flanked by French Health Minister Olivier Veran (L), gestures as he delivers a speech during a visit at the CHU hospital in Montpellier. (AFP)
Reuters

  • French health authorities reported 1,397 new COVID-19 infections over 24 hours on Tuesday
  • New clusters have mushroomed as people let their hair down on holiday, families hold reunions and workers return to offices
PARIS: The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said on Tuesday.
The public was becoming careless, Jean Castex warned, after official data recorded nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday. The epidemic has now killed more than 30,300 people in France.
French health authorities reported 1,397 new COVID-19 infections over 24 hours on Tuesday, almost twice Monday’s tally.
The Health Ministry website said there were 15 new deaths in hospital due the disease, compared to an increase of 16 over a three-day period between Monday and Saturday,
“If we don’t act collectively, we expose ourselves to the heightened risk that the rebound in the epidemic becomes hard to control,” Castex said during a visit to a hospital intensive care ward in southern France.
France’s 7-day moving average of new infections climbed to 1,640 on Monday from 1,056 on July 31. The 7-day measure reached a post lockdown low of 272 on May 27, a little over 2 weeks after the government eased one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns.
But as in most neighboring European countries, new clusters have mushroomed as people let their hair down on holiday, families hold reunions and workers return to offices and France is desperate to avoid another full-scale lockdown.
Britain has said it will not hesitate putting more countries on its quarantine list, including France, where hordes of Britons spend their summer vacations.
Earlier on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron held a video conference with top ministers from his Riviera summer retreat.
During the meeting, it was decided France would draw up new restrictions for the 20 largest cities to curb the rising infection rate and that a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people would be extended until Oct. 31.
Some cities have already taken action. Paris on Monday joined Toulouse, Lille, Biarritz and others in imposing a mandatory face mask order in crowded outdoor zones. They are already compulsory nationwide in shops and banks.
The prime minister said testing was “more than satisfactory,” with more than 600,000 tests being conducted weekly, but said more could still be done to target those with symptoms, the prime minister said.
Talking of the risk of another lockdown, Castex said: “no one wants to live through that again.”

Severe flooding displaces more than 100,000 people in Somalia

Severe flooding displaces more than 100,000 people in Somalia

  • The government in recent days issued new warnings to communities living along the Jubba and Shabelle rivers
NAIROBI: Severe flooding continues to displace thousands of people in Somalia.
The government in recent days issued new warnings to communities living along the Jubba and Shabelle rivers. It said rains in the highlands of neighboring Ethiopia could lead to flash floods in towns such as Jowhar and Beledweyne.
Residents have said several people have been swept away. The United Nations has said at least four displaced people have died. More than 100,000 people have had to flee their homes since late June.
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has appealed for emergency relief for Afgoye town outside the capital, Mogadishu. Afgoye has seen some of the worst flooding, with parts of town swept away and thousands of families left without power.
Residents have been erecting makeshift barriers against the waters. Some waded through waist-deep water or traveled around town on rafts.
“It looks like each family has to erect its own mountain of sandbags now,” said Mohamed Abukar, a farmer. He called the work exhausting.
Others in the town crowded into shelters, with no chance of staying at a safe distance to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“You can’t help or otherwise think about a disease when you get as desperate as we are and just want to survive,” said Owralo Ahmed, a mother of eight whose house was swept away.
In Mogadishu, people took shelter at a camp for displaced people.
“We could no longer stay in our home because of the snakes and crocodiles so we have come here,” Batulo Aden said.

