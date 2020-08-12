You are here

Peanut traders baffled by Sudan export ban on key cash crop

Sudan was once so famous for its produce of peanuts that some called the tasty seed snack ‘Sudani’ in Arabic — but now, an export ban has left traders reeling. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2020
AFP

  • The country is the 5th largest peanut producer, with 14% of world production
KHARTOUM: Sudan has been a top producer of peanuts for so long that the nutritious variety is called the “Sudani” — but a government export ban has left traders reeling.

Rimaz Ahmed, commercial director of Abnaa Sayed Elobeid, one of Sudan’s major agricultural export companies, was stunned by the sudden decision of the Trade Ministry to ban the export of raw peanuts.

The government says it wants Sudan to process the nuts inside the country to earn more money.

But traders said they were not given time to prepare.

“It’s a shock because we were not warned,” Ahmed said, of the April 1 restrictions. “Overnight, we lost important markets. Immediately, India replaced us.”

The two main customers for Sudan’s peanuts were China and Indonesia.

On the wall of Ahmed’s office, a poster in English praising the crops — “Peanuts: A Culture with the Flavours of Sudan” — seems to be from another time.

The export ban was a shock for many in the African nation, which, according to the UN, is the fifth largest peanut producer, with 14 percent of world production.

Protein-rich peanuts, which are also called groundnuts, provide rural employment and much needed foreign exchange.

Before the trade ban, peanuts were Sudan’s fifth biggest international earner after gold, sesame, oil and livestock.

The decision comes at a tough time for the country.

Sudan has endured years of international isolation and sanctions, and is now emerging from decades of dictatorship.

Longtime strongman Omar Bashir was toppled last year after months of mass demonstrations.

For Sudan, peanuts are a flagship product, like another of its major exports, gum arabic.

“It is as if France banned the export of wine overnight, or if Italy stopped selling its spaghetti abroad,” Ahmed said.

Income from the crop was rising.

Sudan produced 1.5 million tons in 2019, worth 205 million dollars, according to central bank figures, up from 59 million dollars earned in 2018.

Trade Minister Madani Abbas Madani defended halting exports “to maximize the market value of peanuts and the added value of Sudanese products, in light of climate change which affects the quality” of the product.

For the government, the hope is that Sudan can earn more money through selling products from processed peanuts — such as oil or butter.

Peanuts can also be used in industrial products, including cosmetics.

Critics of the ban on exporting unprocessed nuts have questioned why it was introduced so abruptly, suggesting that it might be a personal whim of the trade minister.

But the minister has insisted his decision was “within the framework of government policy.”

He has yet to convince traders, however.

“We agree in principle it may be good for the country, but we are not at all prepared,” Ahmed said.

“We have neither the machines nor the know-how. It will take time — and in the meantime we have lost our big customers.”

For Sudan, a predominantly agricultural country, the ban could have a major impact on rural employment.

The news has not yet reached some farmers.

In Ardashiva, a village 70 km south of the capital Khartoum, Khair Daoud, 31, digs around his peanut plants.

This year, he has planted over 12 acres of peanuts, saying that if prices rise as they have done in recent years, he would nearly double his production next season.

“If not, I will rely on okra, cotton or sorghum,” the farmer said, dressed in traditional flowing white robes, with a neat skullcap of the same color.

“I haven’t heard anything about exporting. I don’t know if my buyers are selling my produce locally, or for export.”

Peanuts are well suited to Sudan’s climate, growing both under irrigation in the center and east, or from rainwater in war-torn Darfur in the west, or Kordofan in the south.

At the chamber of commerce in Khartoum, businessman Izzeldin Malik said the government’s ban was self-defeating.

“With this decision, Sudan shot itself in the foot,” said Malik, owner of the Rubicon peanut export company.

“While the deficit in Sudan’s trade balance should be reduced, the minister made a decision to increase it.”

S&P 500 inches closer to record high

  • US stock market index returns to levels last seen before the onset of coronavirus crisis
NEW YORK: The S&P 500 on Tuesday closed in on its February record high, returning to levels last seen before the onset of the coronavirus crisis that caused one of Wall Street’s most dramatic crashes in history.

The benchmark index was about half a percent below its peak hit on Feb. 19, when investors started dumping shares in anticipation of what proved to be the biggest slump in the US economy since the Great Depression.

Ultra-low interest rates, trillions of dollars in stimulus and, more recently, a better-than-feared second quarter earnings season have allowed all three of Wall Street’s main indexes to recover.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the charge, boosted by “stay-at-home winners” Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Apple Inc. The index was down about 0.4 percent.

The blue chip Dow surged 1.2 percent, coming within 5 percent of its February peak.

“You’ve got to admit that this is a market that wants to go up, despite tensions between US-China, despite news of the coronavirus not being particularly encouraging,” said Andrea Cicione, a strategist at TS Lombard.

“We’re facing an emergency from the health, economy and employment point of view — the outlook is a lot less rosy. There’s a disconnect between valuation and the actual outlook even though lower rates to some degree justify high valuation.”

Aiding sentiment, President Vladimir Putin claimed Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. But the approval’s speed has concerned some experts as the vaccine still must complete final trials.

Investors are now hoping Republicans and Democrats will resolve their differences and agree on another relief program to support about 30 million unemployed Americans, as the battle with the virus outbreak was far from over with US cases surpassing 5 million last week.

Also in focus are Sino-US tensions ahead of high-stakes trade talks in the coming weekend.

“Certainly the rhetoric from Washington has been negative with regards to China ... there’s plenty of things to worry about, but markets are really focused more on the very easy fiscal and monetary policies at this point,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

Financials, energy and industrial sectors, that have lagged the benchmark index this year, provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 was set to rise for the eighth straight session, its longest streak of gains since April 2019.

The S&P 500 was up 15.39 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,375.86, about 18 points shy of its high of 3,393.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 341.41 points, or 1.23 percent, at 28,132.85, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 48.37 points, or 0.44 percent, at 10,919.99.

Royal Caribbean Group jumped 4.6 percent after it hinted at new safety measures aimed at getting sailing going again after months of cancellations. Peers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Carnival Corp. also rose.

US mall owner Simon Property Group Inc. gained 4.1 percent despite posting a disappointing second quarter profit, as its CEO expressed some hope over a recovery in retail as lockdown measures in some regions eased.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 3.44-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.44-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 35 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and four new lows.

