90% of COVID-19 patients in Saudi Arabia recover as infection rate passes 300,000 mark

(Shutterstock)
Updated 19 August 2020
Rawan Radwan

  • Riyadh recorded the highest number of recoveries on Tuesday at 1,439, with Jeddah reporting 877, and Dammam 275
JEDDAH: Ninety percent of patients in Saudi Arabia so far diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had recovered, health officials announced on Tuesday.

And the latest batch of 4,526 recoveries represented more than double the number of new daily cases in the Kingdom, said the Ministry of Health. However, the infection total had now passed the 300,000 mark.

The number of people getting over COVID-19 infection in the country has been fluctuating of late but has maintained momentum over figures for newly confirmed cases with total recoveries now at 272,911.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of recoveries on Tuesday at 1,439, with Jeddah reporting 877, and Dammam 275.

The ministry pointed out that preventive measures and health protocols introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19 had played a key role in keeping infection rates down.

Saudi Arabia has been ranked 17th among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a regional safety assessment analysis conducted by Hong Kong-based consortium, Deep Knowledge Group.

As part of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the disease, government health chiefs have increased the number of hospital intensive care beds throughout the country.

There were 1,409 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Tuesday, taking the total to 301,323. Officials said 24,942 were active cases, with 1,716 patients in a serious or critical condition.

Hail reported the highest number of daily confirmed cases at 81, with Riyadh recording 64, and Al-Hofuf 62.

There were 34 new deaths, raising the number of people who had died from COVID-19 in the country to 3,470.

As Saudi Arabia continued to advance its efforts for early detection, 60,712 polymerase chain reaction tests were carried out in the latest 24-hour period, meaning 4,378,417 of the checks had now been conducted in the Kingdom.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Saudi forces take command of CTF-150

Updated 19 August 2020
SPA

  • The task force is a multination coalition naval task force established to monitor, inspect, and stop suspect shipping to pursue the war on terror
  • The command of the task force rotates among the different participating navies, with commands usually lasting between four and six months
RIYADH: The Saudi Royal Navy has taken over the command of the Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) from its French counterpart.

The Saudi navy is heading the force for the second time. It is a multination coalition naval task force established to monitor, inspect, and stop suspect shipping to pursue the war on terror. These activities are referred to as Maritime Security Operations.

It ensures the safety of maritime navigation. The command of the task force rotates among the different participating navies, with commands usually lasting between four and six months. The task force usually comprises 14 or 15 ships.

The CTF-150 has been engaged in anti-piracy operations in Somalia. It established the Maritime Security Patrol Area on Aug. 22, 2008, through a narrow corridor within the Gulf of Aden aimed at deterring attack and hijacking of ships seeking safe passage through the zone.

Its area of responsibility includes some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes covering the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman (but not inside the Arabian Gulf, which is the responsibility of CTF-152).

Topics: Saudi Royal Navay France

