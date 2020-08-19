You are here

Mauritius to scuttle oil-spill tanker, Japanese owner apologizes

This August 18, 2020, handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of the MV Wahashio shipwreck and tugs being towed away from the reef off the coast of Mauritius. (AFP/Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)
Reuters

  • The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on July 25 and began spilling oil on Aug. 6
NAIROBI: Mauritius said on Wednesday it planned to scuttle the Japanese-owned bulk carrier that ran aground off its shores and spilled oil over pristine waters and fragile coral reefs.
Earlier on Wednesday Nagashiki Shipping, owner of the MV Wakashio, apologized for the incident. Two of the ship’s officers were arrested overnight on charges of endangering safe navigation.
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on July 25 and began spilling oil on Aug. 6, prompting the government to announce a state of environmental emergency.
The spill spread over a vast area of endangered corals, affecting fish and other marine life in what some scientists have called the country’s worst ecological disaster. Emergency crews removed most of the ship’s remaining oil before it split apart on Saturday.

Mauritius National Crisis Committee said on Wednesday it planned to scuttle the ship’s remains at sea at a yet to be determined date. It would do so in a way that would avoid further pollution or interfere with maritime routes, it said in a statement.
It had taken in recommendations from various groups on how and where to sink the ship to conform with advice of French experts present on the island, it said.
Environmental group Greenpeace said the action would lead to more pollution.
“Sinking this vessel would risk biodiversity and contaminate the ocean with large quantities of heavy metal toxins, threatening other areas as well, notably the French island of La Réunion,” Happy Khambule of Greenpeace Africa said in a statement.
Nagashiki Shipping said it would support the crew and their families.
“We sincerely apologize for causing a great deal of inconvenience to everyone involved, including everyone in Mauritius, due to this grounding accident and oil spill,” it said in a statement.
Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. Removing the ship is likely to take months.

Body of Sudanese teen migrant found on French shore

The discovery of the deceased boy comes amid tensions between Britain and France over a rise in migrants' efforts to cross the English Channel in recent weeks. (File/AP)
Updated 19 August 2020
AP

Body of Sudanese teen migrant found on French shore

  • The boy, 16, was identified by documents found on his body
  • Hundreds of Channel crossings by migrants and refugees over August has hardened attitudes among some in the UK toward asylum seekers
Updated 19 August 2020
AP

PARIS: The body of a 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who apparently was trying to reach Britain by sea was found washed up on a French beach Wednesday, authorities said.
The discovery comes amid tensions between Britain and France over a rise in migrants’ efforts to cross the English Channel in recent weeks.
The French government’s minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa, tweeted about the discovery of the boy’s body on the beach of the English Channel coast town of Sangatte. She expressed “immense sadness” and promised a greater mobilization against “traffickers who profit from human misery.”
Police retrieved the body from the sand in Sangatte and identified the teenager through documents he had with him, according to local newspaper Voix du Nord.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to curb the cross-Channel journeys, said the boy’s death was “an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life.”
“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” Patel added. “Working together, we are determined to stop them.”
Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to get to Britain, either in trucks through the Channel tunnel or on ferries. Some have turned to small boats organized by people smugglers because coronavirus lockdowns have reduced opportunities to stow away on ferries and trucks.
At least 650 migrants have crossed the English Channel, one of the world’s busiest waterways, in small boats so far this month, encouraged by favorable weather. More than 4,000 have made the crossing since the start of the year.
France has rescued more than 150 migrants in recent weeks. Britain’s Royal Air Force has been patrolling the area, and British officials have hardened their rhetoric against asylum-seekers. But the trafficking attempts continue.
The issue has long fueled tensions between the countries, but they routinely cooperate to prevent migrants gathered around the French ports of Calais and Dunkirk from sneaking onto trains or hiding in trucks to enter Britain.
Britain’s immigration minister met with French officials last week and announced new joint efforts to try to stop such attempts, as well as the rising crossings by boat. Britain’s newly appointed Channel threat commander, Dan O’Mahoney, is expected in France this week to continue talks.
British opposition politicians and human rights groups urged the government to tone down its tough rhetoric, which has included suggestions that the Royal Navy could be deployed in the Channel.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, immigration spokesman for the main UK opposition Labour Party, said “the government’s response to the situation in the Channel has been lacking in compassion and competence.”
“Ministers urgently need to step up work with international partners to find a humanitarian solution to this crisis, which is costing lives,” he said.
Bella Sankey, director of support and advocacy organization Detention Action, called what happened to the 16-year-old in France “a horrifying but wholly expected death.”
“We have repeatedly warned Priti Patel it was only a matter of time before her toxic policy to deny safe and legal routes to the UK would cost lives,” she said.

