Facebook boots QAnon groups for ties to violence

More than 790 groups, 100 pages, and 1,500 ads tied to QAnon were pulled from Facebook, and more than 300 hashtags were blocked across the social network and Instagram. (Reuters/Illustration: Dado Ruvic)
Updated 20 August 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • More than 790 groups, 100 pages, and 1,500 ads tied to QAnon were pulled from Facebook
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Facebook on Wednesday said it had removed hundreds of groups tied to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory and imposed restrictions on nearly 2,000 more as part of a crackdown on stoking violence.

The moves, which were made across both Facebook and Instagram, were against accounts tied to “offline anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, US-based militia organizations and QAnon,” the social media platform said in a blog post.

More than 790 groups, 100 pages, and 1,500 ads tied to QAnon were pulled from Facebook, and more than 300 hashtags were blocked across the social network and Instagram, according to the post.

In addition, restrictions were placed on more than 1,950 groups and 440 pages on Facebook and more than 10,000 Instagram accounts, the social network said.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters: “I don’t know much about the movement. I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”

“I’ve heard these are people that love our country,” he added.

Facebook said it has also removed more than 980 groups and restricted hashtags related to militia organizations and “those encouraging riots.”

Facebook additionally announced it was expanding rules against groups and movements that it said “have demonstrated significant risks to public safety but do not meet the rigorous criteria to be designated as a dangerous organization and banned from having any presence on our platform.”

The social network already bans content calling for violence and organizations that proclaim violent missions.

The platform has seen growth in movements that celebrate violence or weapons and hint at using them but stop short of directly organizing any action, Facebook said.

Under the updated policy, Facebook aims to limit the spread of violating content and remove pages, groups and accounts hosting discussion of potential violence, even if veiled language and symbols are used to do so.

“These movements and groups evolve quickly, and our teams will follow them closely and consult with outside experts so we can continue to enforce our policies against them,” Facebook said.

In July, Twitter cracked down on QAnon as the loose-knit group increased its reach into the mainstream of US politics.

From an anonymous 2017 posting claiming bizarre child exploitation and deep state plots, the leaderless movement has earned a place in Trump’s Twitter stream.

Twitter’s decision to shut down some 7,000 accounts pushing QAnon material came amid rising concerns that the movement could spawn violence.

The FBI last year said in a report that QAnon was one of several movements that could drive “both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts.”

Special
World
Facebook accused of promoting hate speech in India

Belarus blocks news websites amid large protests

Updated 22 August 2020
AP

Belarus blocks news websites amid large protests

  • On Friday, the state publishing house stopped printing top independent newspapers the Narodnaya Volya and Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing equipment malfunction
  • The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Saturday that more than 20 sites had been blocked
Updated 22 August 2020
AP

MINSK, Belarus: Authorities in Belarus have blocked an array of news media websites reporting on the country shaken by two weeks of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Saturday that more than 20 sites had been blocked, including those of US-funded Radio Liberty and Belsat, a Polish-funded satellite TV channel focusing on Belarus.
On Friday, the state publishing house stopped printing top independent newspapers the Narodnaya Volya and Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing equipment malfunction.
Protests unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration broke out after the Aug. 9 presidential election in which official results handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Protesters allege the results were manipulated and are calling for Lukashenko to resign.
Police responded harshly in the first days of the protests, arresting some 7,000 people, beating many of them. But the protests have widened their scope, with strikes called at some of the country’s main factories.
In an enormous show of defiance, an estimated 200,000 protesters rallied last Sunday in the capital, Minsk. Lukashenko’s main election challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, called for another march this Sunday.
“We are closer than ever to our dream,” she said in a video message from Lithuania, where she took refuge after the election.
Public shows of support for Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, have been comparatively modest. A rally in Minsk last Sunday attracted about a quarter as many people as the protest march. On Saturday, only about 25 people showed up for a bicycle ride meant to show support for the president.
Lukashenko in turn alleges that the protests are inspired by unnamed Western forces and that NATO is deploying forces near Belarus’ western border. The alliance firmly denies that claim.
On Saturday, Lukashenko renewed the allegation during a visit to a military exercise in the Grodno region, near the borders of Poland and Lithuania.
“You see that they are already dragging an ‘alternative president’ here,” he said, referring to Tsikhanouskaya. “Military support is evident — the movement of NATO troops to the borders.
Authorities on Friday threatened demonstrators with criminal charges in a bid to stop the protests. Investigators also summoned several opposition activists for questioning as part of a criminal probe into a council they created with the goal of coordinating a transition of power for the former Soviet republic of 9.5 million.

Topics: belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Related

World
Belarus engulfed in ninth night of protests as Lukashenko heckled
World
Lukashenko: I need to contact Putin, protests not just threat to Belarus

