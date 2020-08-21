You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after US elections

Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after US elections

(File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkvpf

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after US elections

  • Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and some company executives are discussing a “kill switch” to shut off political advertising after the election is over to curb misinformation
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Facebook Inc. is looking at post-election scenarios that include attempts by US President Donald Trump or his campaign to use the platform to delegitimize the results, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the company’s plans.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and some company executives are discussing a “kill switch” to shut off political advertising after the election is over to curb misinformation, the report added.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics: Facebook US elections Donald Trump Joe Biden

Related

Media
Facebook boots QAnon groups for ties to violence

What are MENA “Zoomers” watching?

Updated 20 August 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

What are MENA “Zoomers” watching?

Updated 20 August 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

AETOSWire’s latest research piece, powered by Choueiri Group’s Data Team, takes a closer look at how the COVID-19 Pandemic has given rise to an entirely new and very significant TV audience in the MENA region: GEN Z “Zoomers.”

It identifies the most popular content — the top five series — this audience segment has been tuning in to. With media consumption on the rise, and TV viewership in particular soaring to new heights, this information is of great benefit to brands seeking TV advertising and sponsorship opportunities that can deliver the greatest impact.

Latest updates

Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after US elections
British-Australian academic being held in virus-hit Iranian jail ‘without enough food, water’
Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies
Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France
FOCUS: US CHINA TENSIONS AND CHINESE ECONOMY

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.