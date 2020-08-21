Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after US elections

What are MENA “Zoomers” watching?

AETOSWire’s latest research piece, powered by Choueiri Group’s Data Team, takes a closer look at how the COVID-19 Pandemic has given rise to an entirely new and very significant TV audience in the MENA region: GEN Z “Zoomers.”



It identifies the most popular content — the top five series — this audience segment has been tuning in to. With media consumption on the rise, and TV viewership in particular soaring to new heights, this information is of great benefit to brands seeking TV advertising and sponsorship opportunities that can deliver the greatest impact.

