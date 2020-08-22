Toys R Us removes LOL dolls from UAE shops following outcry from parents

DUBAI: Toys R Us stores across the UAE have taken the decision to remove LOL Surprise! Dolls from their shelves following an outcry from parents regarding inappropriate markings on some of the toys.

Toys R Us is the official distributor for LOL – which is an abbreviation for Lil Outrageous Littles – across the MENA region.

The dolls, which have been sold since 2015, have recently made headlines following a slew of viral videos made by concerned mothers, in which parents demonstrate what happens when some unclothed LOL dolls are dipped in ice water.

Many of the toys, upon being exposed to cold water, reveal new, provocative lingerie-like markings, which many parents deem inappropriate for four to 14 year-old children, which the dolls are marketed to.

LOL should be ashamed of themselves. Throw them out! Do not buy them for your children. As I said this is so disgusting and I am genuinley so upset by this as will most parents of kids playing with these toys! They are grooming our children without us realizing. Pool water - not shown Beach - not shown Bath - not shown I’ve Bucket of water - My eyes are scarred! #savethechildren Posted by mylittlelovesblog.com on Monday, August 17, 2020

MGA entertainment, the creator of the dolls, responded to the controversy via a statement shared with Fast Company.

“L.O.L Surprise! is a fashion-forward doll brand designed to be fun and expressive. We work very hard to be a brand that listens and adapts to our fans’ requests,” said the statement. “We acknowledge the recent feedback received and thank you for bringing it to our attention. We have implemented comprehensive corrective measures to our design and approval process while ensuring the essence of the brand is kept intact.”

The water feature first went viral as early as 2019, when one Reddit user noted that cold water made her 3-year-old’s doll “look like a hooker.”

It’s worth noting that the lingerie-like markings do not appear on all LOL Dolls when placed in water.