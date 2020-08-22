You are here

  • Home
  • Toys R Us removes LOL dolls from UAE shops following outcry from parents

Toys R Us removes LOL dolls from UAE shops following outcry from parents

The dolls have been sold since 2015 and are extremely popular with young children. File/Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjfyc

Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

Toys R Us removes LOL dolls from UAE shops following outcry from parents

Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Toys R Us stores across the UAE have taken the decision to remove LOL Surprise! Dolls from their shelves following an outcry from parents regarding inappropriate markings on some of the toys. 

Toys R Us is the official distributor for LOL – which is an abbreviation for Lil Outrageous Littles – across the MENA region.

The dolls, which have been sold since 2015, have recently made headlines following a slew of viral videos made by concerned mothers, in which parents demonstrate what happens when some unclothed LOL dolls are dipped in ice water.

Many of the toys, upon being exposed to cold water, reveal new, provocative lingerie-like markings, which many parents deem inappropriate for four to 14 year-old children, which the dolls are marketed to.

LOL should be ashamed of themselves. Throw them out! Do not buy them for your children. As I said this is so disgusting and I am genuinley so upset by this as will most parents of kids playing with these toys! They are grooming our children without us realizing. Pool water - not shown Beach - not shown Bath - not shown I’ve Bucket of water - My eyes are scarred! #savethechildren

Posted by mylittlelovesblog.com on Monday, August 17, 2020

MGA entertainment, the creator of the dolls, responded to the controversy via a statement shared with Fast Company. 

“L.O.L Surprise! is a fashion-forward doll brand designed to be fun and expressive. We work very hard to be a brand that listens and adapts to our fans’ requests,” said the statement. “We acknowledge the recent feedback received and thank you for bringing it to our attention. We have implemented comprehensive corrective measures to our design and approval process while ensuring the essence of the brand is kept intact.”

The water feature first went viral as early as 2019, when one Reddit user noted that cold water made her 3-year-old’s doll “look like a hooker.” 

It’s worth noting that the lingerie-like markings do not appear on all LOL Dolls when placed in water.

Topics: Lol Surprise Dolls UAE

Arab rocket scientist looking to inspire future generations

Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

Arab rocket scientist looking to inspire future generations

  • Iraqi Diana Alsindy designs propulsion pressurant systems for rockets at the private space agency Virgin Orbit
Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: An Arab rocket engineer is using her experience to inspire younger generations of scientists from the Middle East.

Iraqi Diana Alsindy, who designs propulsion pressurant systems for rockets at the private space agency Virgin Orbit, said she arrived in the US unable to speak English but did not let that or her background stop her achieving her goals.

“My nationality was a bit of an obstacle at the beginning of my career,” Alsindy told Arab News. “I think it is very important as a young Iraqi woman to showcase that success and set an example for other women who are facing similar challenges.”


As the Arab world takes steps towards space exploration with projects such as the UAE’s Mars mission, Alsindy said she is seeing more and more young Arabs entering and being welcomed into the space industry, both in the West and in the Middle East.

“When I was at the Dubai Airshow last year, the UAE Space Agency booth had the most people there, including young women,” Alsindy said. “These young women participated in something amazing to help humanity.”

To inspire others to follow in her footsteps, Alsindy has founded “The Arabian Stargazer” — an Arab-language online presence for science communicators to share the importance of and excitement surrounding scientific fields.

Topics: Lifestyle space Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Former NASA scientist hopes UAE Mars mission inspires young people in the Middle East

Latest updates

India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 million
Ex-Facebook tech guru reveals Tehran’s attempts to force him to spy
Saudi Arabia finance ministry announces closure of August issuance of sukuk program
British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut
EU sees ‘new hope’ for Libya with cease-fire

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.