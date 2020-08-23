Jordan faces full curfew in coronavirus hotspots

DUBAI: Jordan’s government has said it “intends to impose” a full curfew this week in a number of Jordan’s coronavirus hotspots, including Amman and Zarqa.
Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said it was planned for the curfew to be brought into force from Friday, Aug. 28.
And the minister said there would also be a ban on mass gatherings in churches in Amman and Zarqa on Sunday to protect worshipers from virus transmission.
Curfew hours will be extended across the country from Aug. 25 from 10 p.m. for facilities and 11 p.m. for citizens – running until 6 a.m., he said.
Meanwhile the isolation imposed on Ar-Ramtha city will be lifted on Aug. 25.
Elsewhere health authorities have isolated 19 residential buildings in Amman after outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected in them.
The buildings were disinfected to prevent further spread of the virus, Amman Governor Saad Al-Shehab said.
He added that all precautionary measures were taken and a police patrol has been making sure nobody leaves or enters the buildings. He also said the sites would remain under quarantine until the results of sample tests were announced.
