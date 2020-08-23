You are here

Jordan faces full curfew in coronavirus hotspots

There would be a ban on mass gatherings in churches in Amman and Zarqa on Sunday to protect worshipers from virus transmission. (File/AFP)
  • The curfew will be brought into force from Friday, Aug. 28
  • Health authorities have isolated 19 residential buildings in Amman after outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected in them
DUBAI: Jordan’s government has said it “intends to impose” a full curfew this week in a number of Jordan’s coronavirus hotspots, including Amman and Zarqa.
Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said it was planned for the curfew to be brought into force from Friday, Aug. 28.
And the minister said there would also be a ban on mass gatherings in churches in Amman and Zarqa on Sunday to protect worshipers from virus transmission.
Curfew hours will be extended across the country from Aug. 25 from 10 p.m. for facilities and 11 p.m. for citizens – running until 6 a.m., he said.
Meanwhile the isolation imposed on Ar-Ramtha city will be lifted on Aug. 25.
Elsewhere health authorities have isolated 19 residential buildings in Amman after outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected in them.
The buildings were disinfected to prevent further spread of the virus, Amman Governor Saad Al-Shehab said.
He added that all precautionary measures were taken and a police patrol has been making sure nobody leaves or enters the buildings. He also said the sites would remain under quarantine until the results of sample tests were announced.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Assumption of Mary amid pandemic

Updated 22 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Assumption of Mary amid pandemic

  • The celebrations followed a 15-day fast that started on Aug. 7. Security services increased their presence outside churches
Updated 22 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Coptic Christians in Egypt celebrated the Assumption of Mary on Saturday, amid health and security measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

The celebrations followed a 15-day fast that started on Aug. 7. Security services increased their presence outside churches and side streets were closed to prevent overcrowding and congestion.

Among the monasteries that opened their doors to visitors during the fasting period were the Dronka Monastery in Assiut and the Historical Church of the Virgin Mary in Mostorod.

The churches took health and safety measures, such as having visitors wear masks. But, despite the pandemic and preventative steps recommended to contain the spread of the virus, the monasteries welcomed a large number of visitors who failed to maintain social distancing.

While the pandemic meant that churches witnessed a spiritual revival online, there was still an event at the Monastery of Darnaka Mountain in Asyut. Thousands took part in it without following anti-coronavirus measures, coming into close contact with each other and not wearing masks. 

A zaffa (procession), deacons, priests and monks came out of the church during the ceremony that was led by Anba Yu'annis, bishop of Assiut. They went out from the ancient church bearing images of the Virgin Mary and crosses.

“This gathering with such a large number of people can possibly lead to a health disaster,” said journalist Muhammad Mustafa Shardi, adding that the disease could be transmitted to large numbers of participants.

Pastor Paul Halim, a spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church, said that it had been agreed within the church to change the nature of the celebrations this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The churches are largely avoiding occasions that include gatherings of worshippers.

Halim added that precautionary measures would be tightened up inside churches as they would only admit a certain number of worshippers. There would be one worshipper per pew and those not wearing a facemask would be stopped from entering. 

Anba Baiman, bishop of Naqada and Qus Qena and rapporteur of the Public Relations Committee of the Holy Synod of the Church, explained that the second wave of coronavirus had started because of gatherings during celebrations between families and in public without the necessary precautions being taken. 

He called upon all church members to take precautions during the celebrations in order to preserve public health.

Topics: Egyptian Coptic Christians Coronavirus

