You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest

Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest

Israeli protesters, wearing a mask of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (R), attend an anti-government demonstration in front of the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem on August 22, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8pyh8

Updated 23 August 2020
AFP

Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest

  • Local media estimated the crowd at around 10,000
  • A police statement released early Sunday morning said there were outbreaks of violence during the rally and that officers were hurt
Updated 23 August 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Sunday they had arrested 30 demonstrators after thousands rallied in Jerusalem demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting “Crime Minister” and “You’re fired.”
The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier’s official residence on Saturday night.
Local media estimated the crowd at around 10,000.
A police statement released early Sunday morning said there were outbreaks of violence during the rally and that officers were hurt.
“During the protests three policemen were injured by protesters,” police said.
Three of those arrested would appear in court on Sunday, the statement added.
Protests demanding that Netanyahu resign over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have been mounting in recent weeks, and the premier has been scathing in his counter-attack.
Earlier this month, Netanyahu accused Channel 12 and another private TV station, Channel 13, of “delivering propaganda for the anarchist left-wing demonstrations” through extensive coverage of the rallies.
Israel won praise for its initial response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after restrictions were lifted starting in late April.
Netanyahu has himself acknowledged that the economy was re-opened too quickly.

Topics: Israel Gantz Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Middle-East
Israel will import from UAE free zones, Netanyahu says
Middle-East
Political novices drawn to rally against Netanyahu

Italy defense minister to visit Beirut with aid

Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy defense minister to visit Beirut with aid

  • Emergency assistance follows massive blast in Lebanese capital, spike in COVID-19 cases
Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini will be in Beirut on Monday, presenting emergency aid mobilized by his country’s military to help Lebanon following the devastating explosion in the capital on Aug. 4 and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nave San Giusto — a vessel carrying more than 500 soldiers along with chemical warfare and de-mining experts, as well as a field hospital — docked in Beirut on Saturday, Italy’s Defense Ministry said.

The mission, dubbed Emergenza Cedri (Cedar Emergency), “is a further sign of the strong and fraternal closeness of Italy to the Lebanese population in such a difficult moment for the country,” said Guerini.

“In the past 38 years, Italian military forces have never ceased to be present in Lebanon, putting their professionalism at the service of stability and of strengthening security in the country, constantly guaranteeing the necessary assistance to the Lebanese authorities,” he added.

“With this new humanitarian mission, we intend to strengthen the historical link between Italy and Lebanon.”

Guerini also underlined the “delicate work” carried out by the approximately 1,200 Italian soldiers who are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which is under Italian command.

On Aug. 4, Beirut was shaken by a massive explosion of ammonium nitrate in a port warehouse. More than 180 people were killed and at least 6,000 injured.

The blast exacerbated Lebanon’s economic and public health crisis. According to John Hopkins University, new COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to a record high of 3,310 in the week of Aug. 16-22.

Guerini is the first member of Italy’s government to visit Beirut since the blast, though Rome immediately offered assistance to Lebanese authorities.

The launch of Emergenza Cedri comes after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte offered his “unconditional support” to Lebanon.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had promised his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe that “Italy would keep on helping Lebanon, and the Lebanese people will not be left alone in this hardship.”

Angelo Tofalo, undersecretary of state for defense, told Arab News: “Italy has historically been close to Lebanon through its peacekeeping forces. The Emergenza Cedri operations will significantly contribute to the rebirth of the country after such a tragedy. Lebanon can count on the help of Italy.”

Italian navy ship Etna is also expected to arrive at Beirut on Monday, carrying more humanitarian aid offered by the navy and the Francesca Rava NPH Italia Onlus Foundation.

The ship set sail from the Italian city of Brindisi on Aug. 19 following a request for help from St. George Hospital in Beirut, one of the three main hospitals in the capital that were seriously damaged.

Electro-medical equipment will be donated, including two ultrasound scanners supplied by General Electric Healthcare, as well as medical supplies such as masks and gowns for staff, and other material.

An Italian Defense Ministry spokesman told Arab News that since the Beirut blast, his country’s armed forces have already deployed a field hospital with specialized personnel, similar to those used in Italy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Topics: Italy Lebanon Beirut explosion

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon judge issues two new arrest warrants over Beirut blast
Special
Middle-East
Beirut firefighters leave a legacy of courage and commitment

Latest updates

Italy defense minister to visit Beirut with aid
COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy ministry signs cooperation deal with Neom
Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021
Pakistan reports fewest virus deaths since March

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.