Italy defense minister to visit Beirut with aid

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini will be in Beirut on Monday. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Emergency assistance follows massive blast in Lebanese capital, spike in COVID-19 cases
ROME: Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini will be in Beirut on Monday, presenting emergency aid mobilized by his country’s military to help Lebanon following the devastating explosion in the capital on Aug. 4 and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nave San Giusto — a vessel carrying more than 500 soldiers along with chemical warfare and de-mining experts, as well as a field hospital — docked in Beirut on Saturday, Italy’s Defense Ministry said.

The mission, dubbed Emergenza Cedri (Cedar Emergency), “is a further sign of the strong and fraternal closeness of Italy to the Lebanese population in such a difficult moment for the country,” said Guerini.

“In the past 38 years, Italian military forces have never ceased to be present in Lebanon, putting their professionalism at the service of stability and of strengthening security in the country, constantly guaranteeing the necessary assistance to the Lebanese authorities,” he added.

“With this new humanitarian mission, we intend to strengthen the historical link between Italy and Lebanon.”

Guerini also underlined the “delicate work” carried out by the approximately 1,200 Italian soldiers who are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which is under Italian command.

On Aug. 4, Beirut was shaken by a massive explosion of ammonium nitrate in a port warehouse. More than 180 people were killed and at least 6,000 injured.

The blast exacerbated Lebanon’s economic and public health crisis. According to John Hopkins University, new COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to a record high of 3,310 in the week of Aug. 16-22.

Guerini is the first member of Italy’s government to visit Beirut since the blast, though Rome immediately offered assistance to Lebanese authorities.

The launch of Emergenza Cedri comes after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte offered his “unconditional support” to Lebanon.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had promised his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe that “Italy would keep on helping Lebanon, and the Lebanese people will not be left alone in this hardship.”

Angelo Tofalo, undersecretary of state for defense, told Arab News: “Italy has historically been close to Lebanon through its peacekeeping forces. The Emergenza Cedri operations will significantly contribute to the rebirth of the country after such a tragedy. Lebanon can count on the help of Italy.”

Italian navy ship Etna is also expected to arrive at Beirut on Monday, carrying more humanitarian aid offered by the navy and the Francesca Rava NPH Italia Onlus Foundation.

The ship set sail from the Italian city of Brindisi on Aug. 19 following a request for help from St. George Hospital in Beirut, one of the three main hospitals in the capital that were seriously damaged.

Electro-medical equipment will be donated, including two ultrasound scanners supplied by General Electric Healthcare, as well as medical supplies such as masks and gowns for staff, and other material.

An Italian Defense Ministry spokesman told Arab News that since the Beirut blast, his country’s armed forces have already deployed a field hospital with specialized personnel, similar to those used in Italy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jordan frees teachers’ union chiefs as schools to reopen

Updated 23 August 2020
AFP

  • Authorities closed the union and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it had led a campaign for higher pay
  • The government also imposed a gag order against publication of details of the prosecutor’s investigation into the case
AMMAN: A Jordanian judge Sunday ordered the release of the teachers union’s 13 elected council members who were arrested a month ago for alleged graft, a judicial source said.
Authorities closed the union and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it had led a campaign for higher pay in the indebted kingdom whose economy is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
The government also imposed a gag order against publication of details of the prosecutor’s investigation into the case.
Teachers’ Association lawyer Bassam Freihat confirmed the release of the 13, including acting head of the union Nasser Nawasreh.
The lawyer told AFP they had completed a one-month detention period without the bail allowed by the judicial system.
“The court also decided to release a number of teachers who had been arrested during demonstrations” before and after the arrest of their leaders, Freihat said.
Neither the judicial source nor the lawyer were able to give further details or say whether the 13 would face further legal action.
But the union remained closed even as Jordan’s schools were due to reopen on September 1 and teachers returned to state-run schools on Sunday to prepare for the new term.
In July state prosecutor Hassan Abdallat ordered a two-year closure of the union’s headquarters, its branches and offices nationwide and the arrest of the 13-member union council.
They were accused of unspecified “financial violations” and questioned on criminal and corruption charges, state media reported at the time.
On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch said the gag order banning the media from covering the case was the “latest in a series of restrictions on press freedoms.”
At least two journalists were arrested for covering union protests and two others beaten, the watchdog said.
“Jordan’s shrinking space for journalists to operate reflects the country’s slide into repression,” said HRW’s deputy Middle East director Michael Page.

