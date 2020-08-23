You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Alhabib was found dead in a hotel in Manchester after making his journey to the UK. (Shutterstock))
Short Url

https://arab.news/9eyrj

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

  • Cause not yet confirmed, but he was reportedly anxious at prospect of deportation
  • He leaves behind wife, 4 young daughters, oldest of whom is 10
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

A Yemeni who fled his country, traveled through Europe and crossed the English Channel in a dinghy has been found dead in the Manchester hotel room he was placed in by UK immigration services.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Alhabib, 41, was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on Aug. 6, having arrived in the UK in June to seek asylum. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. Alhabib had a wife and four young children who are all still in Yemen.

He traveled from Calais in France to the UK in a dinghy with 15 other asylum-seekers from Iran, Syria and Yemen. 

The group was initially detained in Yarl’s Wood immigration center, but was moved to a Manchester hotel days later.

One of the asylum-seekers who made the perilous Channel crossing with Alhabib told The Guardian newspaper: “I did not know Abdullah before we found ourselves in the dinghy together. We did not recognise the language of the smugglers. They charged us €2,000 ($2,359) or €3,000. The journey was terrifying. Every minute of it we felt we were hovering between life and death and could drown at any time.”

He said the group was relieved to arrive safely in the UK, but described conditions in the immigration detention center they were held in as “prison-like.”

Another of the group told The Guardian that Alhabib “was so anxious and stressed all the time, waiting for a knock on the door to arrest him and send him back to his country. We did not know of any physical illness he had. He took exercise and ate healthily.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “An individual tragically died in the … hotel earlier this month and all our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.”

While it is currently unclear how Alhabib died, mental health problems and even suicides are common among asylum-seekers in the UK.

According to the Refugee Council, 61 percent of asylum-seekers experience serious mental distress.

In June, a Syrian refugee is suspected to have died by suicide in a Glasgow hotel where he was housed by the UK’s Home Office.

 

Topics: UK asylum seekers yemeni refugees

Related

World
UK deploys extra navy, air assets to stop Channel migrants
World
French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

Vast protest in Minsk keeps up pressure on Belarus president

Opposition supporters rally to protest against disputed presidential elections results in Minsk on August 23, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 23 August 2020
AP

Vast protest in Minsk keeps up pressure on Belarus president

  • Protesters say recent official election results, in which Lukashenko reportedly received 80% of the vote, are fraudulent
  • The Belarusian crisis is drawing increasing attention from its Russian and European Union neighbours
Updated 23 August 2020
AP

MINSK: More than 100,000 protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian president rallied Sunday in a vast square in the capital and later marched through the city, keeping up the massive outburst of dissent that has shaken the country since a disputed presidential election two weeks ago.
Sunday’s demonstration overflowed Minsk’s sprawling 7-hectare (17-acre) Independence Square. There were no official figures on crowd size, but it appeared to be 150,000 people or more. The demonstrators then marched to another square about 2.5 kilometers (1 1.2 miles) away.
Police made no immediate efforts to break up the gathering. Earlier this month, some 7,000 people were arrested, many of them beaten with clubs or wounded by rubber bullets, in the protests after the Aug. 9 election that officials say handed President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.
Protesters say the official election results, in which Lukashenko reportedly received 80% of the vote, are fraudulent.
The size and duration of the protests have been unprecedented for Belarus, a former Soviet republic of 9.5 million people that Lukashenko has ruled with an iron fist for 26 years.
The 65-year-old leader appears to be flailing about for a strategy to counter them. He has repeatedly blamed Western interference, claimed the protests were backed by the United States and accuses NATO of building up troop concentrations in Poland and Lithuania on Belarus’ western border, which the alliance denies. He also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to offer security assistance to his government to quell the protests if he asked for it.
Lukashenko has consistently repressed opposition during his time in office and weariness with his hard-line rule, as well as dismay over the country’s deteriorating economy and Lukashenko’s cavalier dismissal of the coronavirus pandemic, appear to have galvanized opponents.
“Belarus has changed. Lukashenko has been able to unify everybody, from workers to intelligentsia, in the demand for change,” said protester Slava Chirkov, who attended Sunday’s demonstration with his wife and son.
They held a sign declaring “Lukashenko, your milk has gone sour,” referencing Lukashenko’s former job as the director of a Soviet-era collective farm.
A similarly enormous crowd turned out for a protest a week ago and daily demonstrations have taken place since the vote. Several of the country’s key factories have been hit with protest strikes by workers fed up with government polices. Those strikes not only threaten the already-ailing economy, but show that opposition to Lukashenko extends beyond educated white-collar circles and into his traditional blue-collar base.
“Are you going to work for a dictator? Strike — that’s our answer,” Sergei Dilevsky, leader of the strike committee at the Minsk Tractor Works, one of Belarus’ largest industrial enterprises, told protesters at Sunday’s second rally site.
Lukashenko’s main election challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to Lithuania the day after the election. Several other possible challengers fled the country even before the election.
An opposition Coordination Council was created last week to develop a strategy for a transition of power, but authorities in Belarus have opened a criminal probe into its formation.

Topics: belarus Belarus protests belarus revolution Lukashenko

Related

World
Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation
Media
Belarus blocks news websites amid large protests

Latest updates

East Libyan forces dismiss cease-fire push by rivals
Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel
Iran admits sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site
US-led coalition against Daesh transfers Taji base to Iraqi forces
Explosion heard north of Beirut, triggering panic among residents

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.