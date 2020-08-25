Jennifer Lopez teases new beauty line 

DUBAI: After serving as a muse for the makeup industry for decades, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Monday to tease her long-awaited beauty line, JLo Beauty.

The superstar shared a series of bronzed selfies, captioned “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.”

The star is yet to reveal the products she is expected to launch. But our first guesses, after seeing her glowing pictures, would be: bronzer, highlighter and eyeshadow.

Social media fans quickly took to twitter to express their excitement for the new celebrity launch.

“#JLoBeauty finally we’re going to find out her secrets on how to look that good,” one user wrote.

Other fans hoped that the 51-year-old music sensation would create products for mature skin.

“Hopefully #JLoBeauty gives us all her anti aging secrets !!!!! @JLo I’m so excited for this!!!” wrote a Twitter fan.

Another wrote: “OMG WE’RE SO EXCITED FOR THIS LINE. Finally the secret to young and glowy skin.”

It’s not the award-winning singer’s first foray into the beauty industry. In 2018, the mother-of-two collaborated with Polish cosmetics company Inglot.