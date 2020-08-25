Israel, UAE ministers discuss defense after normalization deal

UK ambassador to Yemen urges Houthis to cease Marib operations, take UN envoy ‘seriously’

LONDON: The British ambassador to Yemen has called on the Houthis to cease military activity in Marib province and urged the militia to take the country’s UN envoy “seriously.”

Michael Aron tweeted on Tuesday that he had spoken to Marib Governor Sultan Al-Aradh, who informed him of the Houthis’ continued military campaign in the region.

UK ambassador to Yemen speaking to Marib Governor Sultan Al-Aradh. (Twitter: @HMAMichaelAron)

Aron said the UK strongly condemned Houthi operations in Marib and held the militia responsible for the continuation of the war, which had killed thousands of Yemenis “for no reason.”

He urged the Houthis to end their “inhumane” attacks in Marib and to take the role of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths seriously.

Aron added that the Houthi militia still refused to adhere to a cease-fire proposed by the Arab coalition.

Hundreds of Houthis have been killed since early last week in fierce clashes with government forces and as a result of coalition airstrikes in the Yemeni provinces of Jouf, Marib, and Al-Bayda.