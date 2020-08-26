You are here

  • Home
  • Insect spray chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study

Insect spray chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study

A health worker examines swab samples for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a testing centre in Siliguri, India on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z6uc

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Insect spray chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study

  • At a high concentration, “Mosi-guard gave a significant decrease... resulting in no recoverable virus,” the study said
  • Scientists found that Citriodiol had anti-viral properties if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase and on a test surface
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A chemical used in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a preliminary study by Britain’s defense laboratory published on Wednesday.
Scientists at the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) found that Citriodiol, the active ingredient in repellents such as Mosi-guard, had anti-viral properties if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase and on a test surface.
“Mixing a virus suspension with Mosi-guard spray or selected constituent components resulted in a reduction in SARS-CoV-2,” said the study.
At a high concentration, “Mosi-guard gave a significant decrease... resulting in no recoverable virus,” it added.
Citriodiol is made from oil in the leaves and twigs of the eucalyptus citriodora tree, which is found in Asia, South America and Africa, and is already known to kill other types of coronavirus.
The work has not been externally peer-reviewed, with the Ministry of Defense saying it was intended to act “as the foundation for other scientific bodies who are researching the virus and possible solutions.”
“DSTL is hopeful that the findings in this research can be used as a springboard for other organizations to expand and develop the research, as well as to confirm the findings in this publication,” it said.
Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in May said the country’s armed forces were being given the insect repellent to offer potential protection against the coronavirus.
He said a Citriodiol-based spray had been given to personnel after the Surgeon General advised it would “do no harm” and should be used as a precautionary “additional layer of protection” against exposure to the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus insect spray

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon could ‘lose control’ of coronavirus outbreak: PM Diab
Saudi Arabia
Saudi schools deliver textbooks to students’ homes amid virus restrictions

UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“

Updated 26 August 2020
Reuters

UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“

Updated 26 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON:Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a bar which prevented the government from giving evidence to US authorities about an alleged Daesh execution squad, nicknamed “the Beatles,” after reassurances were given that the men would not face the death penalty.
The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of Britons Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who are accused of the killing and torture of Western hostages in Syria.
US Attorney General William Barr said last week that US prosecutors would not seek the death penalty against the men or carry out executions if they were imposed, an issue which had been a stumbling block for Britain handing over captured militants.
In March, Britain’s Supreme Court had ruled that data protection laws meant Britain could not provide material to the United States or other foreign countries in cases which could lead to a death penalty. That decision followed legal action brought by Elsheikh’s mother, Maha El Gizouli.
The British courts imposed a block on the transfer of evidence while her case was ongoing. But the Supreme Court said it had released an order on Wednesday which formally ended El Gizouli’s action and thus ended the legal prohibition.
“The order concludes the proceedings in the Supreme Court, which means that the stay or the stop on providing material to the US government is removed,” a court spokeswoman said.
There was no immediate response from Britain’s Home Office (interior ministry).
Kotey and Elsheikh are being held by the US military in an unidentified overseas location after they were captured in 2019 but Barr said it was becoming untenable to continue to hold them.
The pair were members of a four-strong Daesh unit that was known as the Beatles because they were English speakers.
They are alleged to have detained or killed Western hostages, including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.
One member, Mohammed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was believed to have been killed in a 2015 US-British missile strike.
The US Justice Department wants Britain to turn over evidence it has on Kotey and Elsheikh to allow them to be tried in the United States.
Barr had said if Britain did not turn over the material by Oct. 15, the United States would turn over the men for prosecution in the Iraqi justice system.

Topics: UK Daesh

Latest updates

Insect spray chemical can kill coronavirus: UK study
Sultan of Oman presides Cabinet meeting as ministers take oath of office
Two-horse race between Hamdallah and Gomis for Saudi Pro League for Golden Boot heats up
Turkey gave Hamas members passports, Israel says
Christopher Nolan and ‘Tenet’ cast talk new blockbuster film

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.