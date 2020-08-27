You are here

Female suicide bombers named after Sulu attacks

Military personnel stretcher away some of the victims after an improvised bomb exploded next to a military vehicle in the town of Jolo, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao on August 24, 2020. (AFP)
Ellie Aben

  • Two widows had links to Daesh and 2019 Jolo blast, army chief says
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine authorities on Wednesday identified two female suicide bombers behind the deadly attacks in Sulu province two days ago that killed 17 people and wounded 75 others, including children.

Eight soldiers and a police officer were among victims of the suicide attacks carried out by the women, both widows.

Philippine army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana identified the bombers by their aliases — “Nanah” from Basilan province, and “Inda Nay”  from Sulu, who later lived in Tawi-Tawi. 

Sobejana said Nanah was the wife of Norman Lasuca, thought to be the first Filipino suicide bomber, while Inda Nay was the wife of Talha Jumsah, also known as Abu Talha, a bomb expert who served as the finance conduit between Daesh and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG). 

Lasuca and an accomplice were behind an attack on an army counterterrorism unit detachment in Indanan, Sulu, in June last year, while Jumsah was killed in a military operation in the same province in November.

A military official who declined to be named said that Nanah may have come from Indonesia, adding that she was a relative of the Indonesian couple involved in the January 2019 suicide attack on Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral in the island town of Jolo, which killed 23 people.

“Technically, they are Daesh followers. We believe Nanah arrived in Mindanao at the same time as the Indonesian suicide bombers involved in the explosions at the Jolo cathedral. But this is speculation until we complete forensics and DNA testing,” the official said.

Abu Sayyaf bomb expert Mundi Sawadjaan, a nephew of ASG leader Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan, is believed to have been the mastermind behind Monday’s twin bombings.

Following the incident, the military and police have tightened security in Mindanao and other parts of the country, particularly Manila.

“Based on our information, the threat is focused in Mindanao where there is concentration of Philippine troops. The militants’ aim is to inflict casualties on military and police targets. But we are increasing security in cities just to be safe,” the unnamed official said.

Army chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay condemned the attacks and said that the military remains resolute in its aim to crush the ASG and ending the violence.

“No sensible religion or ideology would ever endorse these attacks. We extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Rest assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” Gapay said.

“The ASG will not shake our resolve to bring an end to this violence. Our troops continue to be on high alert to deter similar attacks. Combat and intelligence operations have also been ramped up to catch those responsible,” he added.

Topics: Suicide bombers Philippine sulu province

PORT ARTHUR: Hurricane Laura roared toward the Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon as a massive Category 4 storm and was expected to cause catastrophic damage and “unsurvivable storm surge” along the Texas and Louisiana border, the National Hurricane Center said.
Laura, located 200 miles (320 km) south-southeast of Port Arthur on Wednesday afternoon, had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour) and was expected to pack winds of up to 145 mph (233 kph) before landfall on Wednesday night, the Miami-based forecaster said.
Some 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas.
The catastrophic storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles (48 km) inland from the coastline between Sea Rim State Park, Texas, and Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and could raise water levels as high as 20 feet (6 m) in parts of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the NHC said.
“To think that there would be a wall of water over two stories high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott at a news conference. Most of Louisiana’s Cameron Parish would be underwater at some point, Schott added.
“The word ‘unsurvivable’ is not one that we like to use, and it’s one that I’ve never used before,” Schott said of the storm surge.
Temporary housing was being hastily organized outside the storm surge zone for evacuated residents, and emergency teams were being strategically positioned, state and federal emergency management agencies said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Pete Gaynor posted pictures of portable shelters at Camp Beauregard, Louisiana, about 115 miles (185 km) north of the Gulf Coast.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state’s National Guard was in place with high-water vehicles and rescue helicopters.
While Houston had earlier in the week feared Laura would deliver a direct hit to the fourth-largest US city, the storm has shifted east and Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, looked likely to escape the worst of it.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the state’s entire National Guard had been activated for the first time since 2012.

More than 420,000 Texas residents and another 200,000 people in neighboring Louisiana were under mandatory evacuation orders.
The oil-refining town of Port Arthur was at the center of where the NHC was forecasting Laura to make landfall.
The city of 54,000 was a ghost town on Wednesday afternoon, with just a couple of gas stations and a liquor store open for business.
“People need their vodka,” said Janaka Balasooriya, a cashier, who said he lived a few blocks away and would ride out the storm at home.
The sky over Port Arthur was a gray blanket, with ominous dark clouds approaching out in the Gulf. Wind and rain came in cycles as the hurricane’s outer bands arrived.
Eric Daw, a 58-year-old Port Arthur resident, filled up his car at the Fuel Depot.
He said he wanted to evacuate earlier but lacked money for gas as he was waiting on a disability payment. He was headed to a shelter in San Antonio, a 4 1/2-hour drive, where instead of worrying about the storm he has to contend with COVID-19.
“They say we are all supposed to socially distance now,” he said. “But how am I supposed to socially distance in a shelter?“
Laura was also expected to spawn tornadoes on Wednesday night over Louisiana, far southeastern Texas and southwestern Mississippi and drop 5 to 10 inches (127 to 254 mm) of rain over the region, the NHC said. It added there would likely be widespread flooding from far eastern Texas across Louisiana and Arkansas from Wednesday to Thursday.
Crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been paralyzed as companies shut down operations. Output cuts are nearing 90%, a level not seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hidalgo County urged voluntary evacuation in the coastal region surrounding Houston, and shelters were set up in San Antonio, Dallas and Austin. Thousands of evacuees would be sheltered at hotels in cities farther inland in Louisiana and Texas, authorities said, to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jared Brown, 39, was heading to a friend’s house in Austin from his home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Wednesday. He had decided that would be safer from viral exposure than a hotel, where he normally would have taken shelter.
“Luckily he didn’t mind,” Brown said of his friend.

Topics: Hurricane Laura

