Egypt arrests suspect in 2014 hotel gang rape case

Egypt has arrested a suspect in the alleged gang rape of a woman in a luxury Cairo hotel, the prosecution said Thursday. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Egypt arrests suspect in 2014 hotel gang rape case

  • Amir Zayed had been arrested on Wednesday while attempting to flee the country
  • Authorities have placed other suspects on an airport watch list and are pursuing them through the Interpol
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt has arrested a suspect in the alleged gang rape of a woman in a luxury Cairo hotel, the prosecution said Thursday, in a case that has fueled a resurgent #MeToo movement.
The rape allegedly took place six years ago but the allegations only emerged online in July.
Names and pictures of suspects, who appear to hail from wealthy families, have circulated online, but AFP has been unable to verify their authenticity.
A statement from the prosecution on Thursday said that Amir Zayed had been arrested a day earlier while attempting to flee the country and was ordered “to be jailed for four days pending investigation into the assault of a girl in the Fairmont Nile City Hotel.”
Zayed is also accused of involvement in “a similar incident,” the prosecution added, without elaborating.
According to social media accounts, several men had drugged and raped the woman in 2014.
Reports on the incident were widely shared, including by Assault Police, an Instagram account with more than 180,000 followers that is dedicated to pushing for justice for rape and sexual assault survivors.
Authorities have placed other suspects in the case on an airport watch list and are pursuing them through the Interpol, the prosecution added.
On Wednesday, it said it was seeking to arrest a total of nine suspects, adding that seven had fled abroad following the dissemination of their identities on social media.
The prosecution launched a probe earlier this month after receiving a letter from the National Council for Women, which included a complaint from the woman who claimed she had been gang-raped at the Fairmont in 2014.
The hotel has said it had conducted an internal investigation but found “that at no time were any reports of the incident filed to the hotel, nor to the hotel’s tourism police.”
The accusations have added to Egypt’s resurgent #MeToo movement, which seeks to hold sexual predators in the deeply conservative country accountable for their actions.
Women in Egypt are often reluctant to speak out about sexual harassment, fearing public shaming and being blamed for dressing or acting “provocatively,” and often face threats of retaliation for exposing misconduct.
In July, dozens of women made shocking claims of sexual abuse and assault by a 22-year-old man, who is also member of the country’s wealthy elite.
The man was arrested and confessed to assaulting at least six girls, including one aged under 18, and to blackmailing the victims, according to prosecutors.
The recent cases, especially among Egypt’s elite, have highlighted that sexual assault and harassment — widely perceived to be more prevalent among the poorer classes — pervade all levels of society.
United Nations surveys have found that most Egyptian women have been subject to harassment ranging from catcalling to pinching and groping.
Egypt’s parliament earlier this month approved amendments to the criminal code granting victims of sexual assault the right to anonymity.
Egyptian authorities have criminalized sexual harassment since 2014, but many women complain that the problem remains rampant.

France presses Lebanon to reform and avoid ‘risk of disappearing’

Updated 27 August 2020
AFP

France presses Lebanon to reform and avoid 'risk of disappearing'

  • France wants to see the rapid formation of a new government capable of dealing with Lebanon's crisis
  • President Emmanuel Macron is due next week to visit Lebanon
Updated 27 August 2020
AFP

PARIS: France on Thursday urged Lebanon to undertake serious reform after the devastating Beirut port blast, warning the country risked “disappearing” as a state if it failed.
President Emmanuel Macron is due next week to visit Lebanon to hammer home the message of the need for change which he made on his last trip on August 6, two days after the explosion that left 181 dead.
The Elysee also confirmed a “working document” had been submitted by France to Lebanon ahead of the visit, outlining the issues to be discussed.
France wants to see the rapid formation of a new government capable of dealing with Lebanon's crisis and undertaking key financial reforms including an audit of the central bank.

******

READ MORE: France’s Macron returns to Beirut on Monday

Lebanon explosion no pretext to avoid change, says France’s Le Drian

******

“The risk today is of Lebanon disappearing so these measures have to be taken,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.
“They are caught up between themselves in a consensus of inactivity,” Le Drian said. “That can't go on and we are saying that very clearly.”
“The President of the Republic said it when he went to Lebanon on August 6. He will say it again when he'll be in Beirut on Tuesday.”
On August 9, Macron chaired a video conference that saw world leaders pledge more than €250 million ($295 million) for Lebanon.
But he has made it clear that the country needs political reform as well as financial help, a message that has struck a chord with many Lebanese tired of decades of rule by the same political dynasties.
Premier Hassan Diab's cabinet has resigned over the blast, which was blamed on a store of ammonium nitrate left for years in a port warehouse despite warnings.
But in a pattern all-too-familiar to the Lebanese, the country today appears no closer to forming a new government.
A French diplomatic source told AFP in Paris that the working document for the visit did not constitute a “roadmap” and France had no intention of meddling in Lebanese affairs.
“But as the president has said ‘a friend needs to be demanding with its friend.’ It is this idea of being demanding that requires these elements to be discussed,” said the source, who asked not to be named.
“There is no question of offering a blank cheque,” added the source.
Lebanon was under French mandate from the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in the wake of World War I until its independence in November 1943.

