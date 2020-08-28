You are here

  • Home
  • Macron to meet iconic singer Fairuz in push for Lebanon reform

Macron to meet iconic singer Fairuz in push for Lebanon reform

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with iconic Lebanese singer Fairuz. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6pgxd

Updated 28 August 2020
AFP

Macron to meet iconic singer Fairuz in push for Lebanon reform

  • Fairuz, 85, is famously private and rarely seen in public but throughout her career has roused fans with her songs about love and in praise of the beauty of her troubled nation
  • Karim Emile Bitar, a political science professor, tweeted “excellent decision” by Macron to meet Fairuz, describing her as “arguably the most iconic, dignified and consensual Lebanese figure”
Updated 28 August 2020
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will next week meet iconic singer Fairuz and members of Lebanon’s political leadership as he returns to the country in search of serious reform in the wake of the devastating Beirut port blast, the Elysee said Friday.
Macron will be in Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday for his second visit in less than a month after the August 4 blast at the Beirut port that killed 181 people and revived calls for radical change in the country.
One of his first meetings after arriving on Monday will be with Fairuz, one of the rare figures in Lebanon who is admired across the multi-confessional country, the Elysee said.
Fairuz, 85, is famously private and rarely seen in public but throughout her career has roused fans with her songs about love and in praise of the beauty of her troubled nation.
Karim Emile Bitar, a political science professor in France and Lebanon, tweeted Friday it was an “excellent decision” by Macron to meet Fairuz, describing her as “arguably the most iconic, dignified and consensual Lebanese figure.”
Macron will meet political leaders at the palace of President Michel Aoun on Tuesday with the aim of encouraging movement in a political process already mired in stalemate.
“He won’t let go,” said an Elysee source, who asked not to be named.
“The purpose of his visit is clear: to push for the conditions to be met for the formation of a government that is capable of carrying out reconstruction and reforms,” added the source.
Premier Hassan Diab’s cabinet has resigned over the blast, which was blamed on a store of ammonium nitrate left for years in a port warehouse despite warnings.
Macron’s arrival Monday will coincide with the start of parliamentary consultations on the choice of a new prime minister.
On August 9, Macron chaired a video conference that saw world leaders pledge more than 250 million euros ($295 million) for Lebanon.
But France has made clear its patience is far from limitless; Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Thursday that Lebanon risked “disappearing” as a country unless serious reforms are undertaken.

Topics: Lebanon Emmanuel Macron fairuz

Related

Lifestyle
Lebanese superstar Fairuz posts video ‘praying for humanity to be saved from coronavirus’
Middle-East
France’s Macron to head to Beirut to pressure Lebanese political elite

Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000

Updated 28 August 2020
AFP

Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000

  • Daily infection rates have spiked since a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4
  • Some 5,855 cases, or more than a third of the total, have been registered in the past 10 days alone
Updated 28 August 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon passed the 15,000 mark for coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, as the country eased lockdown measures just a week after re-imposing them following pressure from businesses.
The ministry announced 676 new infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases registered since February to 15,613, including 148 deaths.
Daily infection rates have spiked since a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4 that killed more than 180 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.
Some 5,855 cases, or more than a third of the total, have been registered in the past 10 days alone.
Authorities on August 21 imposed a lockdown in all parts of the country except those ravaged by the blast, as well as a night-time curfew from 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) to 6 am (0300 GMT).
But they eased the restrictions on Friday after protest from the private sector, including the owners of service and tourism businesses already reeling from the country’s worst economic downturn in decades.
The start of the curfew was pushed back to 10 p.m. (1900 GMT), while malls, restaurants, coffee shops and gyms were allowed to re-open.
Caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan warned on August 17 that hospitals were reaching maximum capacity to treat coronavirus patients after the blast overwhelmed health centers already stretched by the virus.
The head of a major public hospital battling coronavirus, Firass Abiad, was unimpressed by Friday’s easing of preventive measures.
With a record 24-hour tally of 689 positive tests recorded a day earlier, “it is clear the objectives of the lockdown had not been reached,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Macron to meet iconic singer Fairuz in push for Lebanon reform
Special
Middle-East
Global aid for Lebanon depends on ‘very serious’ reforms: Canadian FM

Latest updates

Saudi leisure cruise sets off along Red Sea coast — but at a price
240,000 students take part in stellar Saudi space education program
Pakistani court sentences 3 men on terror financing charges
Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000
Cairo faces second COVID-19 wave

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.