You are here

  • Home
  • Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece

Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece

Mainly Turkish civil servants and military personnel have been seeking political asylum since the 2016 failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9e59r

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece

  • Turkish citizens seeking political asylum claim are being persecuted by the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

CHÍOS, Greece: Two fishing boats carrying 26 Turkish asylum-seekers have reached the Greek island of Chios, Greece’s coast guard said Sunday.
The group, which included children, was rescued by the Greek coast guard as it approached the shore on Saturday.
According to the local news site politischios.gr, the Turkish citizens were seeking political asylum from Greece, claiming they were being persecuted by the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Two passengers had drilled holes in the boat as it approached the island to prompt a rescue operation. The pair were later arrested.
The group was tested for coronavirus and transferred to a quarantine center in Lefkonia.
Another boat with 23 Turkish citizens seeking asylum had reached Chios three weeks ago.
Incidents of Turkish people, mainly civil servants and military personnel, reaching the Greek islands and illegally entering via the land border along the Evros River have been reported since the 2016 failed coup against Erdogan’s government.
Greek-Turkish relations are at a boiling point after the deployment of the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis into Greek waters accompanied by Turkish warships on August 10.
The confrontation has reignited a longstanding rivalry over disputed maritime rights and gas resources between Greece and Turkey and they have begun staging competing naval drills.
Greece and Turkey were already divided on issues including migration, Byzantine heritage in Istanbul and tensions over the island of Cyprus.

Topics: Turkey Greece

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s pressure on EU by opening borders to Syrian refugees questioned
Middle-East
EU agency: More Iranian, Turkish citizens seeking asylum

Israel responds to explosive balloons with tank fire on Gaza

Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
AP

Israel responds to explosive balloons with tank fire on Gaza

  • The violence comes at a time when Gaza is struggling with a worsening economic crisis and a new outbreak of the coronavirus
  • Hamas-linked groups have launched a wave of incendiary balloons into Israel in recent weeks
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it struck militant targets in Gaza early on Sunday in response to continued launches of explosives-laden balloons out of the Hamas-run territory.
There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. But the violence comes at a time when Gaza is struggling with a worsening economic crisis and a new outbreak of the coronavirus.
Hamas-linked groups have launched a wave of incendiary balloons into Israel in recent weeks, torching wide swaths of farmland. Israel has responded with airstrikes and other attacks. The army said Sunday’s tank fire struck Hamas “military posts” in southern Gaza, without elaborating.
Hamas is pressing Israel to ease its blockade on Gaza and allow large-scale development projects. Egypt and Qatar are trying to shore up an informal cease-fire.
Those efforts have grown more urgent in recent days as authorities in Gaza have detected the first cases of local transmission of the coronavirus. Hamas has imposed a lockdown in the coastal territory bordering Israel and Egypt, which is home to 2 million Palestinians.
Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas from building up its arsenal, but critics view it as a form of collective punishment. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller battles since the closure was imposed.
The restrictions have pushed the local economy to the brink of collapse, and years of war and isolation have left the health care system ill-equipped to cope with a major outbreak.
In response to the recent attacks, Israel closed Gaza’s sole commercial crossing, forcing its only power station to shut down for lack of fuel and leaving Gazans with just a few hours of electricity a day. Israel has also closed the coastal territory’s fishing zone.
The UN’s Mideast envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, last week warned the situation is “rapidly deteriorating.”

Topics: Israel Gaza

Related

Middle-East
Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons
Middle-East
Virus lockdown brings new misery to long-suffering Gaza

Latest updates

Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece
French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over “breach of security”
Israel responds to explosive balloons with tank fire on Gaza
Russia’s coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million
Beirut port blast death toll rises to 190

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.