Inside the Esports World Cup 2026 Fan Fest: Where gaming, culture and community meet

DUBAI: Community events and activities are at the heart of the fan experience during the Esports World Cup, and represent one of the core values of the competition currently taking place in France.

Beyond the thrilling action on the tournament stages at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, this year marks a new chapter for an event born in Saudi Arabia as it makes its first appearance outside the Kingdom and brings its signature festival-style experience to Europe with Fan Fest, where aficionados can visit a Team Falcons challenge zone, move to an open-play area, then attend a creator meet-and-greet or a Play Quest, all without switching venues.

Running alongside the Esports World Cup, which began on July 6 and continues until Aug. 23, Fan Fest gives visitors another way to experience an event that has brought together more than 2,000 players from 200 clubs in more than 100 countries to compete across 25 tournaments featuring 24 games.

Here are some of the most notable Fan Fest features.

Qiddiya City booth in Paris

There is always a crowd around the Qiddiya City Booth. Some of the visitors you find there are taking on gaming challenges, others are capturing AI-powered moments to share, while groups also gather to meet their favorite creators or discover what’s coming to the Six Flags Qiddiya and Aquarabia theme parks.

It is the kind of space where fans do not just stop by for a quick visit; they stay, explore and immerse themselves in the experience. With its blend of gaming, entertainment and social moments, the booth reflects the spirit of the competition and every visit becomes a memory worth sharing.

Bringing the fans closer to the stars

The Fan Fest is not simply a place fans go to play; it is where they come face-to-face with some of the personalities who are shaping gaming and sports. Throughout the festival, the sport’s big names have stepped away from the spotlight of the main stage to share more intimate moments with the community, and these casual encounters have been some of the event’s most talked-about experiences.

During “League of Legends” week, for example, Esports World Cup Game Ambassador Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok drew crowds at a special exhibition match that offered fans a rare opportunity to see the legendary player in action up close.

Esports fans who also have a passion for football had an opportunity at Fan Fest to meet Al-Hilal striker Karim Benzema, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2022 and five UEFA Champions League titles, and watch him compete in an “EA Sports FC 26” exhibition match in Paris. It was a special moment that gave fans a chance to experience a memorable encounter with one of football’s most recognizable stars.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was also part of the experience, meeting fans and engaging with the community before watching the “Call of Duty: Black Ops 7” finals. His participation brought another major figure from the world of traditional sports into the Esports World Cup family to experience the intensity of the competition alongside fans.

Clubs communities at the heart of the action

The third week of the competition brought fans closer to the teams they love, when the International Club House came alive. Team Falcons hosted an “EA Sports FC 26” takeover featuring football-inspired challenges, meet-and-greets and other fan activities, while Team Liquid added their own mix of “EA Sports FC 26,” “TrackMania” time trials, and open-play experiences.

Together, these spaces gave fans a chance to connect, compete and experience the cultures behind their favorite teams.

The Club House changes with the tournament schedule, providing different organizations with a space to engage directly with their supporters. Gentle Mates, for example, marked their Paris homecoming with question-and-answer sessions, “Valorant” challenges, and the launch of their trading card game.

The teams T1 and G2 Esports later brought their “League of Legends” communities together through a trivia quiz and in-game competitions.

When manga breaks free from its pages

Fans who stepped inside the Manga House were transported into the world of “Attack on Titan” through an immersive experience created in partnership with Sony.

It brought the atmosphere of the series and iconic scenes to life through a combination of video mapping, projection technology and digital displays, creating a larger-than-life showcase that allowed fans to engage with the story in a completely new way.

Fan Fest meets the city

The Champs-Elysees became a gathering place for gaming fans as the Esports Festival by the Esports World Cup brought the energy of the sport into the very heart of Paris. With the iconic avenue transformed into an open-air celebration of all things esports, visitors experienced a unique blend of competition, creativity and culture.

From team-ups featuring esports professionals, entertainers and creators across “Rocket League,” “TrackMania” and “EA Sports FC 26,” to an interactive Gaming Culture Village filled with activities, conversations and community moments, the festival illustrated the ways in which gaming continues to bring people together beyond their screens.