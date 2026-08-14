You are here

  • Home
  • Migrant charity says 11 bodies spotted in sea off Libya

Migrant charity says 11 bodies spotted in sea off Libya

Migrant charity says 11 bodies spotted in sea off Libya
A plane operated by non-governmental organizations assisting migrants in the Mediterranean spotted 11 decomposing bodies in the sea off the coast of Libya on Friday. (X/@SOSMedIntl)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mq9wg

Updated 14 August 2026 20:54
AFP
Follow

Migrant charity says 11 bodies spotted in sea off Libya

Migrant charity says 11 bodies spotted in sea off Libya
  • It said the bodies were “in an advanced state of decomposition.”
  • “This sighting is a stark reminder of the human consequences of Europe’s deadly policies,” the organization said
Updated 14 August 2026 20:54
AFP
Follow

ROME: A plane operated by non-governmental organizations assisting migrants in the Mediterranean spotted 11 decomposing bodies in the sea off the coast of Libya on Friday.
The SOS Mediterranee NGO in a statement called it a “harrowing scene,” saying “some of the bodies still had clothes on, others were kept afloat by tire inner tubes.”
It said the bodies were “in an advanced state of decomposition.”
“This sighting is a stark reminder of the human consequences of Europe’s deadly policies of indifference and deterrence-at-all-costs,” the organization said in a statement.
The Italian coast guard said it had been notified and had informed Libyan authorities since the bodies were in Libya’s search and rescue zone.
It said the bodies were around 57 nautical miles from the Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah.
The monitoring plane was operated by SOS Mediterranee and the Humanitarian Pilots Initiative.
Every year, tens of thousands of migrants attempt to cross the sea from north Africa to southern member states of the European Union.
The International Organization for Migration said this week that the number of known migrant deaths in the central Mediterranean has increased drastically, even as migrant numbers fall because of harsher European policies.
It said 821 people died or went missing in the first four months of 2026 — a 111 percent increase from 2025. More than half of the deaths were caused by severe weather in January.
Over the same period, migrant arrivals on that route fell by 46 percent to 8,577.
The EU border agency Frontex said the total number of irregular border crossings into the European Union fell by 26 percent in 2025 from the previous year to almost 178,000.

Topics: Libya migrants SOS Mediterranee

Related

Update Two migrants rescued after 15-day drift off Spain, two dead
World

Two migrants rescued after 15-day drift off Spain, two dead

Nearly 160 migrants rescued after boat catches fire during Channel crossing
World

Nearly 160 migrants rescued after boat catches fire during Channel crossing

Latest updates

Saudi accounting body refers firm to Public Prosecution for unlicensed practice

Saudi accounting body refers firm to Public Prosecution for unlicensed practice

Want to know the cure for ‘brain rot’? Keep reading ...

Want to know the cure for ‘brain rot’? Keep reading ...

Mangione admits shooting health care CEO

Mangione admits shooting health care CEO

Premier League club Liverpool sell minority stake to Jeff Bezos consortium

Premier League club Liverpool sell minority stake to Jeff Bezos consortium

Inside the Esports World Cup 2026 Fan Fest: Where gaming, culture and community meet

Inside the Esports World Cup 2026 Fan Fest: Where gaming, culture and community meet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.