‘Designed to inspire and empower’: PIF and Formula E boost learning platform

LONDON: PIF and Formula E are announcing the expansion of the Driving Force program through a new online platform, giving young people worldwide a backstage pass to the future of motorsport through STEM and sustainability education.

The multi-dimensional learning program was first launched in April 2025 in Miami, during the 2024-25 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, to offer holistic education through three delivery methods; live school workshops, teacher lesson plans, and anytime/anywhere online learning.

Driving Force extends Formula E’s impact from the track into classrooms, homes and communities worldwide, bringing to life the championship’s mission to accelerate human progress through technology and electric racing.

Since its launch, Driving Force has reached 111,200 young people through teacher-led content and live workshops in the US, Saudi Arabia and the UK. Building on this momentum, PIF and Formula E have made enhancements, introducing a new kind of learning experience on the devices of young people in Saudi Arabia and across the globe.

The transformed Driving Force online platform will offer a single, unified digital destination for young people, parents and educators, with tailored experiences for each audience.

Students will be able to access interactive challenges, quizzes, games and rewards designed to make STEM learning fun and shareable. Parents will be able to explore content that helps them support their children’s interest in STEM and careers in future mobility, while educators will have access to ready-to-use classroom resources, lesson plans and activities that bring STEM and sustainability to life.

Launch content centers around the recently unveiled GEN4 car, which will be launched on track for the 2026-27 season, drawing users closer to Formula E action while helping them understand the technology and sustainability behind the series as well as the careers that drive these fields forward.

Research by Engineering UK found that eight in 10 parents believed their children were interested in a career in STEM, and only 32 percent of students felt they knew enough about the careers available to them in the sector. The new Driving Force platform is designed to help address this gap by giving young people, parents and educators accessible, engaging tools to explore STEM pathways, sustainability and the future of mobility together.

PIF is a principal partner of Formula E as part of the fund’s commitment to electric motorsports, sustainability and future mobility.

Mohamed Al-Sayyad, head of corporate brand at PIF, said: “Driving Force Presented by PIF was designed to inspire and empower the next generation of sustainability leaders. Since its launch, the program has engaged 111,200 young people across more than 1,100 schools in the US, Saudi Arabia and the UK, demonstrating PIF’s commitment to forging partnerships that create transformational impact in Saudi Arabia and globally.

“The expansion of the program is a significant milestone for PIF as we reinforce our commitment to the growth of electric motorsport, further strengthened by our partnership with Formula E. Through this powerful, unified program, we will continue to broaden access to STEM and sustainability learning, while accelerating the future of electric mobility in Saudi Arabia and across the globe.”

Julia Palle, vice president of sustainability at Formula E, said: “We are thrilled to launch the next iteration of the Formula E Driving Force Presented by PIF. By centering our new content on the cutting-edge GEN4 car, we are bridging the gap between elite motorsport and the classroom. Our mission remains clear; to ignite a global passion for STEM through high-octane, gamified learning that prepares the next generation for the future of innovation.”