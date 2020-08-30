You are here

  Biden issues historic commitment to Arab Americans

Biden issues historic commitment to Arab Americans

Joe Biden has issued a comprehensive “Plan for Partnership” with Arab Americans as part of his presidential campaign. (File/Reuters)
RAY HANANIA

  • Biden refused to back down on his criticism of extremism, opposition to the BDS movement and support for Israel
  • He vowed to immediately rescind Trump’s controversial “Muslim ban” upon being sworn-in as president
CHICAGO: Democratic nominee Joe Biden has issued a comprehensive “Plan for Partnership” with Arab Americans as part of his presidential campaign.
He vowed to enforce the plan if he wins November’s election, but refused to back down on his criticism of extremism, opposition to the BDS movement and support for Israel.
Biden, who issued a YouTube video in which he cites an Islamic Hadith last month and appealed to Muslim US voters to “do the right thing” when they “see a wrong,” is pursuing support from Arab and Muslim Americans who have been ostracized by US President Donald Trump.
In his historic statement, never before promised by any presidential candidate, the former vice president called Arab Americans “essential to the fabric of our nation,” adding that he will not only fight “anti-Arab bigotry,” but will include Arab Americans in his administration, something Trump has failed to do while in office.
“Anti-Arab bigotry has been used in attempts to exclude, silence and marginalize an entire community, and Biden believes it must be rejected whenever it surfaces, including when it emanates from elected officials or those seeking public office,” the partnership said.
“Biden embraces the partnership of Arab Americans in his campaign and will include Arab Americans across his administration. A Biden-Harris Administration will restore our values as a nation of immigrants, defend the civil rights of all Americans, provide equal opportunity for every American and champion democracy and human rights globally.”
The nine-page partnership statement has been welcomed by Arab American leaders and activists who previously expressed concern about several of Biden’s remarks, including a TV interview in August 2008 in which he declares himself a “Zionist” and one of Israel’s strongest supporters.
Arab Americans have also raised concerns about his running mate Kamala Harris’ close ties with the Israeli right. Harris, elected to the US Senate representing California in 2016, has addressed Israel’s AIPAC lobby twice and co-sponsored a resolution rebuking fellow Democrat and former president Barack Obama for not being tougher in defending Israeli settlements.
Arab American politicians and community leaders across the board applauded Biden’s statement.
Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, in a heated battle against Republican Arab American Darrell Issa for California’s 50th Congressional seat, welcomed Biden’s statement.
“I feel seen. These past few years have been rough, being called a terrorist by your own congressman was hard to live through. Regardless of party, and there are many Republican Arab Americans, this is praiseworthy,” he tweeted.
The partnership statement follows Biden’s disavowal of controversial activist Linda Sarsour, a critic of Israeli policy who has condemned moderates and compromise with Israel.
Biden’s spokespeople said the candidate “rejects” Sarsour’s rhetoric.
As part of his pledge to Arab Americans, Biden vowed to immediately rescind Trump’s controversial “Muslim ban” upon being sworn-in as president, and to support immigrants and refugees by reversing other policies.
“On day one, Joe Biden will rescind the un-American Muslim travel and refugee bans and will cease the immoral family separation policy,” the statement said.
“Biden will reestablish the US as a welcoming destination for those seeking to pursue the American dream, including immigrants from the Arab world. Prohibiting the populations of entire countries from coming to the US is morally wrong, does not make our nation more secure and is yet another abuse of power by the Trump Administration.”
The Biden pledge also promised to protect the free speech of all Americans. But the statement added that he will not compromise on his support for Israel or his rejection of the BDS movement.
“Joe Biden will protect the constitutional right of our citizens to free speech. He also does not support efforts by any democracy to criminalize free speech and expression, which is why he spoke out against Israel’s decision to deny entry to American lawmakers because they favor boycotting Israel.
“However, Biden has been unequivocal in condemning calls in the US to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel,” the statement said.
More than 27 US states have approved laws that punish support for the BDS movement.
If elected, Biden said he and Harris will also:
“End the Trump Administration’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program.”
“Regularly consult with leaders from historically targeted communities, including Arab Americans, to ensure that civil rights are protected.”
“Support Syria’s reconstruction.”
“Undertake a review of ‘watchlist’ and ‘no-fly list’ processes to ensure that they do not have an adverse impact on individuals or groups based on national origin, race, religion or ethnicity, and improve the process to remove names, when justified, from these lists.”
“Work with civil society and the citizens of Lebanon to assist them as they develop and implement an economic and political future for their country, free of corruption and inclusive of all stakeholders.”
President of the Arab American Institute Jim Zogby welcomed the partnership pledge.
“A historic first. Biden’s agenda for Arab Americans rejects excluding or silencing us, closes profiling loopholes, rejects racist policies and protects our first amendment right to advocate for Palestine,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: Joe Biden Muslims Arabs

Afghan president names council for peace deal with Taliban

Updated 30 August 2020
AP

Afghan president names council for peace deal with Taliban

  • The council will have the final say and will ultimately decide on the points that the negotiating team takes up with the Taliban
  • The US-Taliban deal is aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan — a conflict that began shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks and toppled the Taliban regime
Updated 30 August 2020
AP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s president has appointed a council for national reconciliation, which will have final say on whether the government will sign a peace deal with the Taliban after what are expected to be protracted and uncertain negotiations with the insurgents.
The negotiations were envisaged under a US-Taliban peace agreement signed in February as intra-Afghan talks to decide the war-torn country’s future. However, their start has been hampered by a series of delays that have frustrated Washington. Some had expected the negotiations to begin earlier this month.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree late Saturday establishing the 46-member council, led by his former rival in last year’s presidential election, Abdullah Abdullah, who is now in the government.
The council is separate from a 21-member negotiating team, which Ghani appointed in March and which is expected to travel to Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, for intra-Afghan talks.
The council will have the final say and will ultimately decide on the points that the negotiating team takes up with the Taliban.
Abdullah’s appointment to head the reconciliation efforts followed a power-sharing deal he signed in May with Ghani to end the political deadlock after last year’s election — a vote in which Abdullah had also declared himself a winner.
The High Council for National Reconciliation is made up of an array of Afghan political figures, including current and former officials, and nine women representatives, one of whom was named Abdullah’s deputy. Ghani also appointed former President Hamid Karzai to the council but his predecessor rejected the appointment in a statement Sunday, saying he declines to be part of any government structure.
Also on the council are mujahedeen leaders who fought against the Soviet Union in the 1980s but who were also involved in a Afghanistan’s brutal civil war that followed their takeover in 1992 that left 50,000, mostly civilians, dead in Kabul. Among them is Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who signed a peace deal with Ghani in 2016 but previously was declared a terrorist by the US
The council also includes Abdur Rasool Sayyaf, who was the inspiration for the Philippine terrorist group Abu Sayyaf. During the 1992-1996 civil war, Sayyaf’s fighters killed thousands of minority Shiite Muslims led by a rival warlord.
However, the establishment of the council may not sit well with the Taliban, who have appointed just one 20-member negotiating team that has the authority to make final decisions. The Taliban team answers only to the insurgents’ leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhunzada.
There are also other obstacles in the way of the negotiations. The Afghan government has reversed a decision to release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it is holding until the insurgents free more captured soldiers.
The US-Taliban deal called on the Taliban to free 1,000 government and military personnel they hold captive while the government was to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, in an exchange meant as a goodwill gesture ahead of the intra-Afghan negotiations.
The government appears adamant to secure freedom for the soldiers. Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Adviser’s office, tweeted there are no changes to the plan.
“The Taliban will have to release our commandos held by them before the government resumes the release of the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners,” he said.
The US-Taliban deal is aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan — a conflict that began shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks and toppled the Taliban regime, which had harbored Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
US troops have already started leaving Afghanistan, and by November, fewer than 5,000 troops are expected to still be in the country. That’s down from nearly 13,000 when the US-Taliban agreement was signed Feb. 29.
Under the agreement, the withdrawal of US troops does not hinge on the success of intra-Afghan talks but on commitments made by the Taliban to combat terrorist groups and ensure Afghanistan is not used as a staging ground for attacks on the US and its allies.
Since signing the agreement, the Taliban have held to a promise not to attack US and NATO troops, but have carried out regular attacks on Afghan security forces. The government wants an immediate cease-fire, while the Taliban have said the terms should be agreed in the negotiations.
Attacks, however, have continued unabated, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.
On Friday, roadside bombs struck vehicles carrying civilians in separate attacks in southern Afghanistan, killing 14 people, including three children. No one has so far claimed responsibility for those bombings.
Earlier last week, attacks — including a Taliban truck bombing in northern Balkh province that targeted a commando base for Afghan forces — left at least 17 people dead and scores more wounded.

Topics: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Taliban

