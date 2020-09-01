You are here

Russia's coronavirus case tally passes one million mark

Russia’s coronavirus crisis center said 123 deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 September 2020
Reuters

Russia's total number of infections now stand at 1,000,048

  • Russia's total number of infections now stand at 1,000,048
Updated 01 September 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday after 4,729 new infections were reported.
That brought the country’s total tally to 1,000,048. Russia’s coronavirus crisis center said 123 deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Topics: Coronavirus

Austria to file charges against Turkish spy — interior minister

Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Austria to file charges against Turkish spy — interior minister

  • Violent clashes between Turks and Kurds in Vienna led to the discovery of Turkish spying attempts in the EU country
  • Austria have promised to fight against Turkish spying "vehemently"
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Austria will file charges against a person who has confessed to spying for Turkey’s secret service, and authorities are investigating more suspected espionage activities, its interior minister said, warning Turkey this would not be tolerated.
“This is about an exertion of influence by a foreign power in Austria and this will in no way be accepted,” Karl Nehammer told a news conference on Tuesday.
There were clear indications of Turkish influence in Austria, said the director general for public safety, Franz Ruf. The new findings came following extensive investigations by Austrian police after violent clashes between Turkish and Kurdish groups in Vienna in June.
One person has fully confessed to having been “recruited by the Turkish secret service to spy on other Turkish citizens or Austrian citizens with a Turkish migration background to then report them to the Turkish security authorities,” Nehammer said, adding that the judiciary will file charges on suspicion of espionage. He did not give any details about the person.
Austria has found that more than 30 Austrians were detained in Turkey between 2018 and 2020 after entering the country and has indications that the Turkish secret service tried to recruit them, the interior minister said.
“Turkish espionage has no place in Austria. There is no place for Turkish influence on liberty and fundamental rights in Austria. We will fight against it vehemently,” Nehammer said, adding that Europol and the Presidency of the European Council had been informed.
Turkey’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

Topics: EU-Turkey Austria-Turkey Turkish espionage espionage

