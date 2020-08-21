You are here

Russian doctors refuse Navalny's transfer to Germany

Alexander Murakhovsky, chief doctor at Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 where Alexei Navalny was admitted after he fell ill. (AFP)
Updated 21 August 2020
AP

Russian doctors refuse Navalny's transfer to Germany

  • Navalny remains in a coma in intensive care after a suspected poisoning his allies link to his political activity
  • The chief doctor said that he is non-transportable
Updated 21 August 2020
AP

MOSCOW: Doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk refused to authorize the transfer of opposition politician Alexei Navalny to a German hospital, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.
Navalny remains in a coma in intensive care after a suspected poisoning his allies link to his political activity.
“The chief doctor said that Navalny is non-transportable. (His) condition is unstable. Family’s decision to transfer him is not enough,” Yarmysh said in a tweet.
The 44-year-old Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday and was taken to a hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. His team says an airplane with all the necessary equipment is ready to take Navalny to a German clinic.
Navalny’s ally Ivan Zhdanov said Friday that police found “a very dangerous substance” in Navalny’s system, but officials refuse to disclose which substance it is.

6.9-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia

Updated 21 August 2020
AFP

6.9-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia

  • The undersea tremor struck at a depth of more than 600 kilometers
  • Deep quakes tend to cause less damage than shallow ones
Updated 21 August 2020
AFP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A 6.9-magnitude quake struck eastern Indonesia on Friday, the US Geological Survey reported, but there was no tsunami warning issued and no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
In Kupang city, far south of the quake’s epicenter in the Banda Sea, frightened residents ran outside as buildings and streetlights swayed.
“I was in the shopping center when the quake hit,” said resident Engky Nussi.
“Many people ran outside as stuff started falling off the shelves and we were afraid something worse might happen.”
The undersea tremor struck at a depth of more than 600 kilometers (375 miles) about 220 kilometers south of Katabu on the island of Sulawesi, the USGS said.
Deep quakes tend to cause less damage than shallow ones and USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
“We have not received any reports of damage so far,” Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said of the quake.
The Southeast Asian archipelago experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.
In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

