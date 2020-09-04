You are here

Lionel Messi says he is staying with Barcelona this season

Lionel Messi had told Barcelona last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer. (AFP/File Photo)
  Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a €700 million ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid for Messi's release
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi ended intense speculation about his future on Friday by saying he will remain with Barcelona for another year - but only because he did not want to enter a court battle with the club about his contract.
The Argentine six-time world player of the year had told the club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer.
Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a €700 million ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid.
"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster," Messi told website Goal.com.
"There was another way and it was to go to trial," he added. “I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived. It is the club of my life, I have made my life here.
"Barca gave me everything and I gave it everything. I thought and was sure that I was free to leave. The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not. Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season."
The Argentine, 33, added: "When I communicated my wish to leave to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama. The whole family began crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, nor did they want to change schools."

NBA champion Raptors keep title hopes alive with Anunoby buzzer-beater against Celtics

Updated 04 September 2020
AFP

NBA champion Raptors keep title hopes alive with Anunoby buzzer-beater against Celtics

  Raptors avoid a 0-3 hole, from which no NBA team has come back to win a post-season series
Updated 04 September 2020
AFP

MIAMI: OG Anunoby drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer as the Toronto Raptors resuscitated their NBA title defense Thursday with a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics.
Kyle Lowry, tasked with inbounding the ball with half a second on the clock and the Raptors down 103-101, lofted a perfect arcing pass over Boston’s towering Tacko Fall to Anunoby on the opposite sideline.
Anunoby set his feet and fired, and the Raptors narrowed the deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series to 2-1.
“I expected to make it. I don’t shoot trying to miss ... I wasn’t surprised,” said Anunoby, who was mobbed by his teammates.
The Raptors avoided an 0-3 hole — from which no NBA team has come back to win a post-season series.
“The pass was nothing. OG made the shot,” said Lowry, who led the Raptors with 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists. “All the credit goes to the shot, man. That’s a tough shot. Give OG that credit.”
Fred VanVleet scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 16 after the interval and Anunoby contributed 12 points for the Raptors, who battled back from a 57-47 halftime deficit.
“We scrapped and clawed and fought,” said Lowry. “We never quit.
In a fourth quarter that saw seven lead changes — neither team leading by more than four points — Boston looked set to take a stranglehold on the series when center Daniel Theis, fed by Kemba Walker’s savvy pass through traffic, slammed home a dunk for a 103-101 lead with 0.5 seconds on the clock.
During the ensuing timeout, Boston brought in Fall, who tops out at 2.26m, to defend the inbounds play, but he couldn’t hold back the 2019 champions.
“Much credit to those guys. That was a hell of a shot,” said Boston’s Walker, who led the Celtics with 29 points.
Jaylen Brown added 19 with 12 rebounds and Jayson Tatum chipped in 15, but Boston have a series on their hands now.
Game four is Saturday.
“One game at a time,” Lowry said of the Raptors’ mindset as they look to level the series in the NBA’s COVID-19 quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida. “Great emotional moment right there (but) that’s over. Now we have to focus on the next game.”
In the late game, Kawhi Leonard had 29 points as the Los Angeles Clippers got off to a roaring start in their Western Conference semifinal by crushing the Denver Nuggets 120-97.
Leonard shot 12-of-16 from the floor and made all four of his free throws while Paul George had 19 points and Marcus Morris finished with 18 for the second seeded Clippers who lead the series 1-0.
Leonard wasted no time putting his stamp on the Nuggets series just as he did in a 4-2 first-round win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Coming into Thursday’s game, Leonard was averaging 32.8 points and 10.2 rebounds a game. Los Angeles outscored Denver 38-20 in the second quarter. Leonard scored 19 first-half points.

