Esports World Cup 2026 reveals player outfits in new Paris collection

RIYADH: As the Esports World Cup 2026 continues its inaugural international edition in the French capital, the Esports Foundation on Thursday introduced its Paris-inspired apparel collection and exclusive Player Jackets, to commemorate the world’s largest gaming event.

In a statement, the foundation stated that the EWC26 Paris Collection aims to highlight the growing role of esports in contemporary culture, giving the players and fans sportswear that defines the competition.

The launch marks the Paris edition of the EWC for 2026, that began on July 6 and runs to Aug. 23, bringing together more than 2,000 players, 200 clubs, and fans from over 100 countries for seven weeks of competition.

The collection draws from one of France’s most recognizable decorative traditions, Toile de Jouy, reinterpreting the historic textile to tell the story of the EWC through the visual language of Paris itself, the foundation stated.

The designs weave the tournament into the city’s own artistic heritage, incorporating the EWC Trophy and the Eiffel Tower as commemorative elements within the pattern.

“The world’s biggest sporting events are remembered through the moments they create and the symbols they leave behind,” said Mohammed Al-Nimer, chief commercial officer of the foundation.

“As the Esports World Cup grows, we’re beginning to build those traditions for esports. This collection is inspired by Paris, but it’s ultimately about the people who make the Esports World Cup what it is: the players, clubs and communities who come together here every summer.”

Central to the collection is the latest edition of the player’s jacket, created in partnership with Berlin-based menswear brand AKOG Hotel, whose previous collaborations include adidas, Monocle, and Nanamica.

First introduced in 2024 and awarded exclusively to players who qualify for the EWC, the jacket has become a symbol of excellence among pro players.

Each jacket will be decorated with the EWC’s “Rise Above” motto, a Paris patch to commemorate where the player earned the jacket, as well as a hidden inscription that links the wearer to the championship trophy.

Originally created as a player-exclusive item, the jacket was released to the public for the first time in 2025 in response to fan demand, which intensified after sporting icon Cristiano Ronaldo was seen wearing it.

For 2026, the Esports Foundation will release its second-ever jacket for fans in a limited-edition colorway. Forty units will be released over the course of the event.