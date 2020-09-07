You are here

  Myanmar's Suu Kyi pulls out of first election trip over coronavirus

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi pulls out of first election trip over coronavirus

Suu Kyi, who rules as state counselor, was set to tour the constituency where she is seeking re-election in the commercial capital of Yangon on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2020
Reuters

  • Southeast Asian nation reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Sunday
  • Suu Kyi, who rules as state counselor, was set to tour constituency where she is seeking re-election
YANGON: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pulled out of the first event of her election campaign on Monday, citing a worsening outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.
The Southeast Asian nation reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the biggest daily increase since detecting its first infection in March, followed by 45 more on Monday.
Suu Kyi, who rules as state counselor, was set to tour the constituency where she is seeking re-election in the commercial capital of Yangon on Tuesday, the first official day of campaigning ahead of polls set for Nov. 8.
But she said in a live broadcast on Facebook that the health minister had advised her to cancel the trip.
“At the moment the ministry of health is the most powerful. We must follow the instructions of the ministry,” she said.
A spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy did not answer phone calls seeking further comment.
Myanmar had gone weeks without a local coronavirus transmission until mid-August, when authorities reported an outbreak in the western state of Rakhine.
Since then, the number of cases has more than doubled to 1,464 infections and eight deaths.
Last week, a member of the staff at Suu Kyi’s lakeside home in Yangon tested positive for the virus. She said on Monday she felt bad to hear about the infection.
Doctors say they fear a major outbreak in a country with a health system weakened after decades of neglect under the former ruling military junta.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

AP

  • Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus
ISLAMABAD: Education officials in Pakistan say authorities will start reopening schools from Sept. 15 amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections.
Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Authorities lifted curbs on most of the businesses in May, but schools remained closed across the country.
Officials said schools will reopen in Punjab and Sindh provinces from Sept. 15 and a formal announcement about opening of schools elsewhere was expected later Monday.
On Sunday, Pakistan reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest number of daily fatalities in more five months.
Pakistan has reported 298,903 infections and 6,345 deaths since the pandemic began.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

