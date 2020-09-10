You are here

LVMH drops $16 billion Tiffany takeover

The French bid for Tiffany would have been the largest in the luxury industry. (Reuters)
  • The luxury segment was among the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic as people delayed expensive purchases amid rising worries about income security
PARIS: French luxury goods giant LVMH said it would walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of US jeweler Tiffany, in the most high-profile example of a deal facing collapse following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stage is set for an acrimonious dispute; Tiffany said it was filing a lawsuit against LVMH to force it to complete the deal as agreed last year, accusing the French group of deliberately stalling completion of the takeover.

The deal, which would have been the biggest in the luxury industry, was struck before the pandemic, which has hit the sector hard and raised questions about whether LVMH was overpaying.

LVMH said in a statement that its board had received a letter from the French foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition of Tiffany to beyond Jan. 6, 2021 given the threat of additional US tariffs against French products.

The French group added that Tiffany had also asked it to postpone the closing of the deal to Dec. 31 of this year from an already extended deadline of Nov. 24.

The company said its board had decided to stick to the terms of the original merger agreement, which states that the deal must be completed by Nov. 24.

“As it stands, the Group LVMH will therefore not be able to complete the acquisition of Tiffany & Co,” it said.

Tiffany said it was suing LVMH and seeking a court order requiring the French group to abide by its contractual obligation under the deal to complete the transaction on the agreed terms.

It said LVMH was in breach of its obligations relating to obtaining antitrust clearance.

It also rejected LVMH’s suggestion “that it can avoid completing the acquisition by claiming Tiffany has undergone a material adverse effect or breached its obligations under the Merger Agreement, or that the transaction is in some way inconsistent with its patriotic duties as a French corporation.”

