DUBAI: It is necessary to implement a unified Arab policy towards Turkey’s destructive actions in the Arab region, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday during his Arab League ministerial committee meeting.
Shoukry said Turkey’s practices and interference in multiple Arab countries’ internal affairs shape threats against the Arab national security.
He called on Arab states to coordinate in preventing Turkish interference in their internal affairs, the report said.
The minister also discussed at the meeting, which was chaired by Egypt, Turkey’s military involvement in Syria to Libya and the thousands of mercenaries Ankara sends to these war-torn countries.
Earlier in July, Turkey sent 25,000 mercenaries to Libya which included 17,000 Syrian militants, 2,500 Tunisians and other nationalities, including Sudanese, the report said.
Unified Arab policy must be adopted towards Turkey’s destructive practices, says Egyptian FM
https://arab.news/crnxu
Unified Arab policy must be adopted towards Turkey’s destructive practices, says Egyptian FM
- Shoukry said Turkey’s practices and interference in multiple Arab countries’ internal affairs shape threats against the Arab national security
- Earlier in July, Turkey sent 25,000 mercenaries to Libya
DUBAI: It is necessary to implement a unified Arab policy towards Turkey’s destructive actions in the Arab region, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday during his Arab League ministerial committee meeting.