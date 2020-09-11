You are here

Explosive material found in Beirut port after blast was stored for years, says president

Lebanese firefighters stand on a ladder amid billowing smoke as they extinguish the remaining flames at the seaport of Beirut, on Sept. 11, 2020, a day after a huge fire erupted in harbor warehouses. (AFP)
Updated 11 September 2020
Reuters

  • Aoun said the 4.35 tons of ammonium nitrate found near a port entrance had been stored since 2005
  • He said it had been safely destroyed
BEIRUT: Several tons of highly explosive material found at Beirut’s port, just weeks after the same chemical was blamed for causing a massive detonation there, had been in storage for 15 years, the Lebanese president said on Friday.
The army said on Sept. 2 it had discovered a stockpile close to the port of 4.35 tons of ammonium nitrate, the highly explosive chemical blamed for the huge Aug. 4 blast that killed about 190 people and ruined a swathe of Beirut.
The Aug. 4 blast was caused by a far larger quantity of the chemical, about 2,750 tons, which officials said had been stored for about six years at the port in unsafe conditions.




A man uses a water hose to put out the remains of a fire that broke out at Beirut’s port yesterday, Lebanon Sept. 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Critics said the lack of proper care and attention in storing such highly explosive material revealed the depth of dysfunction in the way Lebanon has been governed. The country is grappling with an economic crisis under a mountain of debt.
After meeting senior army officers overseeing work at the devastated port, President Michel Aoun said in a statement the 4.35 tons of ammonium nitrate found near a port entrance had been stored since 2005. He said it had been safely destroyed.
He also said the army inspected 143 containers at the port that he said were found to hold other flammable material.
On Thursday, warehouses at the port, some still holding stored goods despite blast damage, erupted into a huge fire. A source said the blaze was caused by welding during repairs, as stray sparks set light to flammable contents.




Lebanese firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out at Beirut’s port area, on Sept. 10, 2020. Thick black columns of smoke rose into the sky, as the army said it had engulfed a warehouse storing engine oil and vehicle tires. (AFP)

Thursday’s blaze, barely a month after the huge explosion, sent a cloud of acrid smoke over the capital and generated panic in the city, still traumatized by the blast that smashed buildings in the area and shattered windows all over Beirut.
As well as killing about 190, the Aug. 4 explosion injured 6,000. The president’s statement said nine people were still listed as missing since the blast. 

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported

  • Total number of infected cases has reached 77,842, no deaths reported
  • Kuwait records one death and 653 new infected cases
DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 931 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 77,842, the health ministry said, following a recent surge in infections that are near the highest since the pandemic broke out.
All the cases, who bare various nationalities, are in “stable (condition) and subject to the necessary health care,” it added in a statement on WAM.
Until last month, there had been a generally falling trend since the UAE’s new daily cases peaked at 994 in May, but numbers have surged from 164 cases on Aug. 3.
The ministry said that 517 new cases have “fully recovered from the symptoms of the virus after receiving the necessary health care upon entering hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 68,462.”
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also said that no deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours. The UAE has recorded 398 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The ministry launched a campaign to increase the scope of examinations in the country for early detection and to be able to count the number of cases infected with Covid-19, in order to isolate them and those whom they have been in contact with.
It said that it conducted 75,177 new examinations over the past 24 hours on various groups, using the best and latest medical examination techniques.
A health ministry official on Thursday asked the public to adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings and mixing with people known to have the virus, which she said accounted for about 88% of cases.
The UAE had earlier enforced strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including locking down tourism hub Dubai for a month and months-long evening curfews nationwide.
Most business and public venues have now reopened with some restrictions, and people must wear a mask outside homes.
Dubai reopened to foreign visitors in July, although airports in the rest of the country remain closed to visitors.
Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital and the largest and richest emirate, has restricted movement into the area to those with a negative Covid-19 test.
Meanwhile, Kuwait on Friday reported one death and 653 new infected cases, bringing the total number to 557 and 93,475 respectively.
The Ministry of Health said that 620 cases have recovered bringing the total to 83,660.
The ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, renewed the call for everyone to continue adopting all preventive measures, avoiding mixing with others, implement the social distancing rule, and keep reviewing the ministry’s instructions and recommendations to contain the spread of the virus, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 28 million people globally and the death rate has topped 900,000.
(With Reuters)

