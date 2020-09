In the latest Arab News Twitter poll, 84 percent of 730 voters said cyber-bullying should be criminalized.

However, 16 percent said no. Some believe defining cyber-bullying is difficult.

According to the UNHCR, Cyberbullying is “bullying with the use of digital technologies.”

This could take place on social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms and mobile phones.

The UNHCR says it is “repeated behavior, aimed at scaring, angering or shaming those who are targeted.”