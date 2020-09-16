Bitish envoy to Saudi Arabia visits Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition headquarters

Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers

Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya was recently appointed the secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers.

Al-Yahya obtained a bachelor’s degree at King Saud University in 1994. He received a master’s in business administration in 1999 from the University of Hartford in the US.

Al-Yahya also got a fellowship from Harvard University’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies. In 2006, he obtained a post-doctoral degree in development from Harvard University. He did a Ph.D. in comparative public policy and management from the University of Connecticut.

Al-Yahya worked as an assistant professor at Arizona State University in the US from 2005 to 2008.

Al-Yahya has wide experience in working with regional and global organizations.

He has served as a senior adviser to several international organizations including the World Bank, UNDP, OECD, Bill Gates Foundation, Swedish International Development Agency, Shell, and Citi Foundation.

From 2007 to 2012, he served as the director of the Governance and Public Policy Program at Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.

Between 2013 and 2015, he worked as the general manager of Saudi Accenture. He then joined the Riyadh-based company Palladium as a general manager, where he worked for two years. He also worked for KPMG Saudi Arabia as head of the government sector’s consultancy department.

Al-Yahya has served as deputy secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat of the G20 since 2018. He has been a board member of the National Center for Strategic Development in Saudi Arabia since 2017. He is also a member of the Riyadh Economic Forum.