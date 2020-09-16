You are here

  • Home
  • Bitish envoy to Saudi Arabia visits Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition headquarters

Bitish envoy to Saudi Arabia visits Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition headquarters

The secretary-general of the IMCTC, Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, received British Ambassador Neil Crompton in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrksx

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Bitish envoy to Saudi Arabia visits Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition headquarters

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

British Ambassador Neil Crompton visited the headquarters of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in Riyadh. IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi received the envoy and the accompanying delegation.
During the visit, the ambassador was briefed about the military coalition’s efforts in combating all forms of terrorism and the role it was playing to intensify the efforts of the member states.
The British envoy praised the positive role of the IMCTC in establishing strategic partnerships with member states and the international organizations to fight the menace and ensure global peace and security.
Al-Moghedi said the ambassador’s visit was part of the joint cooperation of the Islamic military alliance with other friendly countries.
The coalition also works to combat terror financing. The IMCTC works to combat terrorism in the field militarily and provides information and training for member states that suffer from attacks by militants.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Britain UK

Related

Saudi Arabia
Islamic Military Alliance, OIC sign deal
Saudi Arabia
Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers

Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers

Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya was recently appointed the secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers.
Al-Yahya obtained a bachelor’s degree at King Saud University in 1994. He received a master’s in business administration in 1999 from the University of Hartford in the US.
Al-Yahya also got a fellowship from Harvard University’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies. In 2006, he obtained a post-doctoral degree in development from Harvard University. He did a Ph.D. in comparative public policy and management from the University of Connecticut.
Al-Yahya worked as an assistant professor at Arizona State University in the US from 2005 to 2008.
Al-Yahya has wide experience in working with regional and global organizations.
He has served as a senior adviser to several international organizations including the World Bank, UNDP, OECD, Bill Gates Foundation, Swedish International Development Agency, Shell, and Citi Foundation.
From 2007 to 2012, he served as the director of the Governance and Public Policy Program at Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.
Between 2013 and 2015, he worked as the general manager of Saudi Accenture. He then joined the Riyadh-based company Palladium as a general manager, where he worked for two years. He also worked for KPMG Saudi Arabia as head of the government sector’s consultancy department.
Al-Yahya has served as deputy secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat of the G20 since 2018. He has been a board member of the National Center for Strategic Development in Saudi Arabia since 2017. He is also a member of the Riyadh Economic Forum.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Aiman Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Public Investment Fund executive
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Salman Al-Salman, vice rector of King Saud University

Latest updates

Bitish envoy to Saudi Arabia visits Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition headquarters
Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers
Even cancer can’t keep Saudi teacher from his life’s mission
Passengers leave Saudi Arabia as international flights resume
Saudis warned over mobile text cons after 5 arrested for SR300,000 scam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.