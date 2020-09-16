Bitish envoy to Saudi Arabia visits Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition headquarters

British Ambassador Neil Crompton visited the headquarters of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in Riyadh. IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi received the envoy and the accompanying delegation.
During the visit, the ambassador was briefed about the military coalition’s efforts in combating all forms of terrorism and the role it was playing to intensify the efforts of the member states.
The British envoy praised the positive role of the IMCTC in establishing strategic partnerships with member states and the international organizations to fight the menace and ensure global peace and security.
Al-Moghedi said the ambassador’s visit was part of the joint cooperation of the Islamic military alliance with other friendly countries.
The coalition also works to combat terror financing. The IMCTC works to combat terrorism in the field militarily and provides information and training for member states that suffer from attacks by militants.
