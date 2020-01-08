Islamic Military Alliance, OIC sign deal

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism will sign on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

To mark the occasion, the OIC’s secretary-general will deliver a lecture on its efforts to combat terrorism.

This strategic partnership comes in the framework of cooperation between the alliance and international organizations.

It aims to contribute to international efforts to maintain peace and security, and to combat all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as their financing.