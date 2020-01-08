You are here

Islamic Military Alliance, OIC sign deal

Updated 08 January 2020
Islamic Military Alliance, OIC sign deal

  • This strategic partnership comes in the framework of cooperation between the alliance
RIYADH: The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism will sign on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

To mark the occasion, the OIC’s secretary-general will deliver a lecture on its efforts to combat terrorism.

This strategic partnership comes in the framework of cooperation between the alliance and international organizations.

It aims to contribute to international efforts to maintain peace and security, and to combat all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as their financing.

Topics: Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism OIC

Movie museum gives new dimension to story of Madinah

Movie museum gives new dimension to story of Madinah

  • The museum, supervised by the Madinah Development Authority
MADINAH: Located near the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Qisat Al-Makan (story of the place) museum offers visitors a rich and cultural experience through 3-D movies about the life of the Prophet Muhammad and the history of the holy city.

The museum, supervised by the Madinah Development Authority, features stories about the Prophet’s immigration to Madinah, and the holy and historic places associated with his life.

Movies are shown in Arabic, Urdu, Pakistani, Malaysian, Indonesian, Turkish, Indian, French and English and the museum opens from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are available online at www.qisatalmkan.com.

Topics: Madinah Saudi museum

