King Hamad: Bahrain committed to independent Palestinian state

King Hamad said Bahrain's position on the Palestinian issue was "firm and permanent." (AFP/File)
  • King says Bahrain is commitment to achieving a two-state solution
RIYADH: King Hamad said on Monday Bahrain is committed to an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab peace initiative.

The king was speaking after Bahrain, along with the UAE, signed agreements with Israel last week to normalize relations.

The king said Manama’s position on the Palestinian issue was firm and permanent and that Bahrain is commitment to achieving a two-state solution, “Our steps toward peace and prosperity are for the benefit of all” and “are not directed against any entity or forces,” King Hamad said. “They are in everyone’s interest and aim for good neighborliness.”

He said Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords with Israel “on the basis of Bahrain’s vision of establishing comprehensive peace and considering it a strategic option to advance the peace and stability process in the Middle East region, which contributes to strengthening international peace and security.”

In a statement after a cabinet meeting, the king said he was proud of the broad Arab and international support of Bahrain’s move.

Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani  presented a report to the council of ministers on the signing ceremony between Bahrain, the UAE and Israel that was hosted by Donald Trump.

At the end of the meeting, King Hamad congratulated Saudi Arabia, its king, government and people on the 90th National Day.

Dubai Police arrest actress for holding birthday parties despite coronavirus measures

Dubai Police arrest actress for holding birthday parties despite coronavirus measures

DUBAI: An Arab actress has been arrested in Dubai for hosting two birthday parties without adhering to the emirate’s strict coronavirus measures against gatherings.
Dubai Police said the artist was arrested after sharing a Snapchat video of her birthday party alongside her friends and guests, without social distancing and without wearing face masks. Police identified the actress using only her initials.
“The artist, M.H., organized two parties for her birthday in two different restaurants in the emirate in the presence of several people, in violation of the decision issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates No. 38 of 2020,” the police statement said. 
The Attorney General said those who violate precautionary measures will be fined 10,000 dirhams ($2,700) for holding gatherings, meetings or private parties or public parties.
Authorities will also punish the two restaurants that violated the measures for allowing to organize the birthday parties, and not adhering to the precautionary measures against the coronavirus. 

