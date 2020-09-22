PRAGUE: The Czech Republic recorded 1,476 new coronavirus cases on Monday, up from 985 on Sunday, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.
Weekend numbers are typically lower due to fewer tests done than on weekdays.
The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million.
Czech Republic reports 1,476 new coronavirus cases
https://arab.news/w7dj7
Czech Republic reports 1,476 new coronavirus cases
- Weekend numbers are typically lower due to fewer tests done than on weekdays
- The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic recorded 1,476 new coronavirus cases on Monday, up from 985 on Sunday, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.