Czech Republic reports 1,476 new coronavirus cases

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The country coped well with the first wave of the coronavirus infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases last week. (AP)
Updated 22 September 2020
Reuters

  • Weekend numbers are typically lower due to fewer tests done than on weekdays
  • The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million
Reuters

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic recorded 1,476 new coronavirus cases on Monday, up from 985 on Sunday, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.
Weekend numbers are typically lower due to fewer tests done than on weekdays.
The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million.

Topics: Coronavirus

UN General Assembly: World leaders take part in first ever 'virtual' debate

Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

UNITED NATIONS: The UN’s first virtual meeting of world leaders is getting under way with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers,

Among those expected to speak on Tuesday are Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and French president Emmanuel Macron.

From the Middle East, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani will take the virtual floor as his country comes under huge pressure from the US over the crumblimng nuclear deal.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Emir of Qatar will also deliver their addresses.

After Monday's introductory session marking the UN's 75th anniversary, the "general debate" is the meeting's central event — speeches from each of its 193 member nations.

They traditionally serve as a platform for countries to tout accomplishments, seek support, stoke rivalries and express views on global priorities.


*With AP

Topics: UN General Assembly UNGA

