First group of 250 pilgrims from 16 countries performs Umrah under king’s guests program

JEDDAH: The first group of 250 pilgrims under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit has arrived in Makkah after spending several days in Madinah.

Upon arrival, the guests performed Umrah and expressed their appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership for the care and services that facilitated their pilgrimage and visit to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the program in Makkah includes scientific and cultural events, as well as visits to the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa and the Revelation Exhibition in the Hira Cultural District.

King Salman is hosting 1,000 Umrah performers at his own expense this year, with guests arriving in four groups, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first group includes participants from Indonesia, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mongolia.

During their stay in Madinah, the guests toured the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, where they learned about its high-precision printing, translation, and global distribution processes.

They also visited Mount Uhud, the Uhud Martyrs Cemetery, and Quba Mosque, where they learned about the Battle of Uhud and performed prayers.

The guests expressed their gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous hospitality and praised the high level of organization throughout the program. They also commended the ministry for providing integrated services that enhanced their spiritual experience.

Meanwhile, the program’s Shariah committee provides a comprehensive range of religious guidance and awareness services.

The initiative aims to deepen guests’s understanding of Shariah rulings on Umrah and visitation, helping them perform their pilgrimage in accordance with Islamic teachings.

The committee answers Shariah-related inquiries, explains the rites and rulings of Umrah, identifies approved places to visit, and delivers guidance sessions and educational lectures.

These services are provided by a select group of preachers and translators to ensure guidance is communicated clearly and effectively in the guests' native languages.