Explosion in Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon

A view of the village of Ain Qana, in Lebanon, September 22, 2020. (Reuters)
An ambulance drives through the village of Ain Qana, in Lebanon, September 22, 2020. (Reuters)
The explosion took place in Ain Qana. (NNA)
Updated 39 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Explosion in Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon

CAIRO: A huge explosion rocked the Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Local residents said that the blast struck the home of a Hezbollah member in the village of Ain Qana, 66 km from the Lebanese capital. It is believed that the house contained a Hezbollah arms depot. Photos taken after the explosion showed considerable damage to the building and the surrounding area.

Hezbollah set up a security cordon around the site restricting access, and the cause of the explosion was unknown. A large number of ambulances affiliated with Hezbollah arriving at the site but there was no information about casualties.

Meanwhile the political paralysis over the formation of a new government continues.

No early date was set for Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib to visit the presidential palace to present his proposed cabinet line-up to President Michel Aoun. That stalemate was reflected in the rise of the dollar, which reached more than LBP8,000 on the black market on Tuesday.

Aoun warned that Lebanon “was going to hell” if no agreement was reached. Together with Hezbollah and the Amal movement he opposes Adib’s disregard of the parliamentary blocs in distributing portfolios and choosing ministers. Hezbollah and the Amal movement refuse to let go of the finance portfolio and insist on naming all the Shiite sect’s ministers. They consider that what is currently happening is an attempt to deprive both parties of power in the government.

In a session of the Higher Islamic Council – which includes all the Lebanese Sunni authorities and figures – held by the grand mufti of the country, Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan, it was said that Lebanon “is in an extremely dangerous situation and cannot wait any longer. We must do our best to help Adib and facilitate his task. The French initiative might be our last chance that we should hold on to and work for its success.”

The council called for respecting “the Taif Agreement, committing to the National Reconciliation Accord and implementing all its articles, not look for solutions outside the constitution, resulting in disputes that destabilize the country and lead to its loss.”

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora stressed the need to commit to the French initiative in forming a “small mission government of competent specialists who are not affiliated with parties, prisoners of sectarian gangs or prisoners of political commitments from here and there.”

“The Lebanese constitution is very clear. No ministerial portfolio is restricted or monopolized by a specific sect or religion. Nothing prevents any Lebanese from becoming a minister. Therefore, it is not beneficial to involve Lebanon in new problems it does not need,” he said.

Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, president of the Progressive Socialist Party, feared the “deliberate disruption” of attempts to form a government. He criticized “all the political powers involved for not recognizing Lebanon’s dangerous circumstances and wasting the last chance to save the situation through the French initiative.”

He said that “the president does not have the right to say that we are going to hell, that is irresponsible.” The US and Iran “do not want the formation of a government” in Lebanon, he said.

Meanwhile a meeting was held at the presidential palace on Tuesday to discuss the Banque du Liban’s reserve balance which now stands at $19 billion.

During the meeting chaired by President Michel Aoun, it was decided to “request the relevant ministries to hold more meetings with the Banque du Liban to develop an integrated map to support materials and basic goods for the longest period possible, while maintaining foreign-currency deposits”.

The bank warned more than a month ago that it was getting short on its reserves, which could pose a threat to subsidies for fuel, wheat and medicine in a few months.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins buried 2,500 years ago in Egyptian tomb

Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins buried 2,500 years ago in Egyptian tomb

  • Egyptian antiquities officials believe the discovery to be the largest of its kind in the region
CAIRO: Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered 27 coffins that were buried more than 2,500 years ago in a pharaonic cemetery.

The sarcophagi were found at the Saqqara site in the governorate of Giza, south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Egyptian antiquities officials believe the discovery to be the largest of its kind in the region. Saqqara was an active burial ground for more than 3,000 years and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Initial studies indicate that the coffins and shrouds inside have remained tightly sealed since burial, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

The discovery was part of an Egyptian dig in the Saqqara area which unearthed an 11-meter-deep well containing colorfully painted wooden coffins stacked on top of each other along with other smaller artefacts.

Khaled Al-Anani, the Egyptian minister of antiquities, postponed announcing the discovery until he could visit the site himself, where he thanked teams for working in difficult conditions.

Ahmed Abdel Aziz, a professor of pharaonic archeology at a private university, said: “This new discovery is not the first in the Saqqara archaeological area. Archaeological discoveries have increased over the past years which draw attention to this region.

“This prompted many archaeological missions from many countries to work in this region, trying to probe the depths of this region and the treasures hidden inside it.”

Al-Anani said the increase in archaeological discoveries and the number of projects recently implemented by the Ministry of Antiquities were down to political will and exceptional support from the Egyptian government.

He pointed out the importance of resuming the work of 300 archaeological missions from 25 countries after a hiatus of a number of years, including some working in Egypt for the first time such as the joint Egyptian Chinese archaeological mission.

There were about 50 Egyptian missions working at sites in governorates throughout the country and Al-Anani praised their efforts in helping to unearth more evidence of ancient Egyptian civilization.

Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities, said that Saqqara was one of the most promising historical areas when it came to archaeological discoveries, adding that he planned to continue working in the area with his mission members to uncover more secrets and treasures of the past.

He noted that new finds during the current excavation season would have a positive impact on tourism in Egypt at locations such as Giza, Saqqara, Luxor, and Aswan.

Mohamed Abdel Hamid, vice president of the Egyptian Association for Tourism and Archaeological Development, said that the discovery was a testament to the architectural development of the area that could be seen in King Djoser’s collection. The pharaoh was found in a step pyramid which was the first tomb in Egypt to be built using stones.

Topics: Archaeologists tombs Egypt Antiquities

