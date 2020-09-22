UAE confirms 852 new COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 852 new cases of COVID-19, a jump from the previous day, bringing the total to 86,447.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 939 cases had recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 76,025 since the pandemic emerged. The death toll stands at 405.
Meanwhile, Dubai Economy said it issued four fines to shops and gave warnings to 18 commercial establishments for not adhering to anti COVID-19 measures.
Inspection teams have been carrying out daily tours to ensure that shopping centers, open markets and commercial businesses are complying with the government’s preventative measures.
Dubai Economy also issued fresh guidelines for businesses to follow in order to further limit the spread of COVID-19.
.@Dubai_DED fines 4 establishments, & issues warnings to 18 other shops for not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
691 businesses were found compliant. pic.twitter.com/5StsfHCEMF
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 22, 2020
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 719 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 100,683, while the death toll reached 588 after three new deaths were registered.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 719 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 682 حالة شفاء، و 3 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 100,683 حالة pic.twitter.com/L4SLTFta8X
— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) September 22, 2020
Oman recorded 660 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total numbers to 94,711 and 865 respectively.
#Statement No. 191
September 22, 2020 pic.twitter.com/uj3BkAkmJq
— وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) September 22, 2020
In Bahrain, reported three deaths, taking the death toll to 227, with 650 new confirmed cases.
Out of 10686 COVID-19 tests carried out on 22 September 2020, 650 new cases have been detected among 145 expatriate workers, 497 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 8 are travel related. There were 741 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 59367 pic.twitter.com/WFSPJOLspQ
— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين (@MOH_Bahrain) September 22, 2020