Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises above 25,000

UAE resumes issuing visas to foreign visitors

DUBAI: The UAE has started issuing entry permits to the country again, starting Sep. 24 but work permits are still on hold, state news agency WAM reported.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said the decision followed the preventive measures implemented by the travel industry to curb the coronavirus spread.

Dubai, the region's tourism and business hub and one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, had already lifted its own visa ban in July.

All six Gulf Arab countries have lifted internal curfews and lockdowns, but restrictions on gatherings and foreign travel remain in the region, where the total number of COVID cases stands at over 800,000, with more than 6,800 deaths.

Neighboring Oman said on Thursday it would resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the virus.