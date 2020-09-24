You are here

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises above 25,000

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 3,521 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 175 to 25,015 on Thursday, the highest in the Middle East, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 436,319 in the country, according to health ministry. Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 3,521 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

DUBAI: The UAE has started issuing entry permits to the country again, starting Sep. 24 but work permits are still on hold, state news agency WAM reported.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said the decision followed the preventive measures implemented by the travel industry to curb the coronavirus spread.
Dubai, the region's tourism and business hub and one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, had already lifted its own visa ban in July.
All six Gulf Arab countries have lifted internal curfews and lockdowns, but restrictions on gatherings and foreign travel remain in the region, where the total number of COVID cases stands at over 800,000, with more than 6,800 deaths.
Neighboring Oman said on Thursday it would resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

